ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

What happened to Cocodrilo? What is Bar West?

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJqjU_0kGXVlO400

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cocodrilo opened to much fanfare on Richmond's Grove Avenue in March 2022. The restaurant had a Latin America-inspired menu created by Lemaire alum Chef Brad Slemaker, Shagbark alum Chef Brandon MacConnell, and River City Roll owner Rob Long and a huge open-flame grill.

Less than a year later, the chefs remain, the grill remains, but Cocodrilo is no more.

In its place, the restaurant owners will open Bar West.

"We were proud of the food we were putting out and I think that the reviews for the cuisine at Cocodrilo speak for themselves and none of that changes. The culinary staff is not changing at all," Long said on the most recent Eat It, Virginia podcast.

So why the drastic change less than a year after opening?

"The atmosphere in the space we'd created ended up being a little different than what we had envisioned," Long said on the podcast. "We wanted to be food for everybody every day and [that's] not where we ultimately landed."

Long said Cocodrilo ended up becoming more of a special occasion restaurant that attracted diners celebrating anniversaries and birthdays.

"We wanted to be a space where anyone could come and experience all the beautiful things of fine dining, like access to two chefs who make unbelievable food, without having to spend $100 a head," Long said.

Long also mentioned unforeseen challenges like Richmond's ever-growing list of restaurants where one can order a taco and the opening of the similarly C-named Mexican restaurant Conejo just a few blocks away .

"Part of the problem with Cocodrilo was [the public did] not [have] a full grasp that Cocodrilo was not just a taco space, or not a Mexican restaurant, that it was a higher-end Latin American restaurant, which is very, very different than a Mexican restaurant. It's hard to change people's perceptions or expectations," he said. "We (Long and the owners of Conejo) didn't view ourselves as in the same lane, but the market maybe did. I think that perception of the market helped Conejo. We can't anticipate all of that and, you know, those things happened."

So the decision was made to change course and Bar West was born.

"The word bar is a word that most people know and understand. It's also a word that most people don't view as like a stuffy, higher-end atmosphere. So we thought it was really important to have that word in there to help get people thinking about the space the right way," Long said about the new name. "West, obviously, a directional moniker. We are the furthest west part of Grove where we're located in what has become known as West Hampton, the West End. So we wanted to just have a very clean, easy-to-say, easy-to-type, easy-to-Instagram name."

The big change, Long said, will be what comes out of the kitchen.

"We took the handcuffs off the chefs," Long said. "No longer are they bound by the Latin American lane. Whatever inspires them, they can riff off of and show to the Richmond diner. I think we're going to be one of the few places where you can spend $30 and have access to five-star chefs."

Chef MacConnell shared some of his initial ideas.

"We've got some things on the menu, like lamb chops, things that people still feel are more high end. It can still be a snackable bite at a bar, but can also be a second course for an entree," he said. "Being able to implement some small snacks, things that are $3 to $5, things that are $5 to $7, that we can have on our menu that are still approachable, fun, and being able to have a nice quality ingredient on the plate. Focusing down the road, we do have a nice core menu that's really approachable to everybody. But having a specials program implemented in there as well is going to be a lot of fun being able to use some local things like the rockfish that we've been cooking for years and getting squash blossoms and softshell crabs."

The Bar West team said they plan to keep the restaurant open late into the night and serve Sunday brunch.

Bar West is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, January 20, 2023. It is located at 5811 Grove Avenue in Richmond.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza in Richmond, Virginia – (With Cheesy Photos!)

Get ready for a mouthwatering adventure as we embark on a journey to uncover the best pizza spots in the heart of Virginia – Richmond!. From classic Neapolitan pies to innovative creations, we’ve scoured the city to find the top places to satisfy your pizza cravings. So grab a slice (or two) and join us as we explore the delicious world of Richmond’s pizza scene.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
cbs19news

Proposal for Lake Anna hotel, restaurant moves forward

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a proposed hotel and restaurant on Lake Anna. On Tuesday night, supervisors approved a planned unit development for the hotel. The project will occupy about 15 acres near Mitchell Creek on New Bridge Road.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

My jewelry is more than OK: Affordability, quality are priorities for VCU business owner

What began as a way to own jewelry beyond a high schooler’s budget turned into an Etsy business and merchandise in two local Richmond stores. Lia Kendrick, a sophomore in VCU’s real estate program, started her business “OKNecklace” in 2017. Kendrick wore a lot of jewelry but could not afford items she wanted, so she took matters into her own hands and learned how to make jewelry for herself, she said.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?

Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Breeze Airways adds Richmond’s only nonstop flight to Los Angeles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways, a new domestic low-fare airline will be adding another destination to its list of nonstop flights from Richmond. Starting May 18, the airline will be offering these nonstop flights from Richmond to Los Angeles (LAX) - making it the only nonstop flight to LAX being offered out of Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood

Most will remember Jamethro Rogers as a former Park View Dragons sports standout in Mecklenburg County but now, the former Juvenile Probation Officer and Qualified Mental Health Professional has traded his business suits for working boots. In recent years, Rogers has developed a passion for real estate investment and community development, prompting him to a new business with his wife, Shantai called Stepping Stones Properties.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy