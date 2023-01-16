Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit indie band to play at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Feb. 16
ANN ARBOR – The Timbre of Cedar will perform in the Black Box Theater on Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. This concert is free and open to all faculty, staff, students, and members of the community. No reservations are required for seats in the Black Box.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home
DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan announces new Google storage limits for community members
ANN ARBOR – Do you have a University of Michigan Google account?. You may soon notice a change in how much data you can store. In 2021, Google decided to do away with unlimited storage, since the model is considered unsustainable for businesses. This affects Google Workspace for Education...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with lottery ticket given to her by friend
DETROIT – A Detroit teenager won $613,000 with a lottery ticket her friend bought her at a gas station while they were out for the night. The Lucky 7′s Fast Cash ticket was bought at the Mobil gas station at 6500 Van Dyke Road in Detroit. The 19-year-old woman won $613,848.
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Members want refunds after gyms in Royal Oak, Rochester Hills abruptly close
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The abrupt closure of two popular gyms in Oakland County at the end of 2022 has left members confused -- especially those who just signed deals last month. On Dec. 29, 2022, AKT Royal Oak and AKT Rochester Hills both announced that they will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket
ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket. Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lakeland High School student killed in Highland Township crash
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lakeland High School student was killed in a Highland Township crash. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 19) at Duck Lake and Cooley Lake roads when the student turned their vehicle in front of an oncoming bus. The name of the student has not been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash south of Ann Arbor kills 69 year old Ohio man
LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A car crash south of Ann Arbor around 6 a.m. on Monday resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Michigan State Police have said that James Howard of Toledo, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after the truck he was driving went over a roundabout, through a yard and into a large tree.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Dearborn woman facing decades in prison for $65M pharmaceutical coupon scheme -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 23-year-old Dearborn woman convicted in $65 million coupon scheme. A 23-year-old Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her role in a $65 million...
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
Ann Arbor grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public
A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.
