Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home

DETROIT – A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing after he left his Detroit home earlier this week and didn’t return. Kamreen Harrington, 13, disappeared around 11 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) from a home in the 16500 block of Ward Avenue on the city’s west side. He still has not returned, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket. Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lakeland High School student killed in Highland Township crash

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lakeland High School student was killed in a Highland Township crash. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 19) at Duck Lake and Cooley Lake roads when the student turned their vehicle in front of an oncoming bus. The name of the student has not been...
LAKELAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash south of Ann Arbor kills 69 year old Ohio man

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A car crash south of Ann Arbor around 6 a.m. on Monday resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Michigan State Police have said that James Howard of Toledo, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after the truck he was driving went over a roundabout, through a yard and into a large tree.
