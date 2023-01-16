ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Freshest Ice Cream has scooped up six years of perfect inspection scores

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for the creamiest and richest ice cream that is made with real fruit, vegan and lactose-free, then you need to try Freshest Ice Cream. Freshest is located at 8053 Callaghan Road at the shopping center. They are open every day from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will serve you with a spoon and a smile.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Alone and scared': Dogs abandoned with no food or water looking for happy ending

SAN ANTONIO - Just before the start of a new year, Animal Care Services was called out for three dogs left alone and locked out on a balcony of an abandoned apartment. Animal Care Officer Rial said the three dogs were left on the patio to wallow in their filth without food, water, or shelter for an unknown amount of time. They were taken to ACS for love and care. Within a few days, one of the dogs was adopted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Harlandale ISD to explore 4-day school week

SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale ISD is looking into the idea of a four-day school week. According to a news release, the district has started gathering input from teachers, staff and the community to gauge interest about a new instructional week. If implemented, Harlandale ISD would be the first school...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One dead following crash in northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in northeast San Antonio Tuesday afternoon. It unfolded around 3 p.m. at Loop 1604 near I-10, and involved a collision between a dump truck and a second vehicle. Authorities have not provided preliminary information on what happened, but were on scene for some time investigating the wreck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy