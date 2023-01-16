Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Dad Sold His Business for $51 Million To Build an Amusement Park for His DaughterAndrei TapalagaSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick daysAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ana Sandoval Resigns from City Council in San Antonio for Family ResponsibilitiesBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
Smoke event offers free tacos after Cowboy Breakfast cancels
Free tacos and sandwiches!
news4sanantonio.com
Freshest Ice Cream has scooped up six years of perfect inspection scores
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for the creamiest and richest ice cream that is made with real fruit, vegan and lactose-free, then you need to try Freshest Ice Cream. Freshest is located at 8053 Callaghan Road at the shopping center. They are open every day from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will serve you with a spoon and a smile.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo celebrates Dreamweek with $8 locals day
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is offering $8 admission for Bexar County Residents Thursday. Bexar County residents will be able to enjoy the zoo on January 19th for just $8 a person. The zoo shares that this will allow more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife.
Residents Concerned About 'Creepy' Behavior At Texas Parks
A man was reportedly spotted at a local park taking photos of women running.
Here are the schools in San Antonio that have and haven't blocked TikTok
SAN ANTONIO — Officials at multiple schools in and around San Antonio – as well as across Texas – have decided to block access to the app TikTok on phones connected to campus networks. The development comes after Gov. Abbott's directive that orders all Texas state agencies...
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
news4sanantonio.com
'Alone and scared': Dogs abandoned with no food or water looking for happy ending
SAN ANTONIO - Just before the start of a new year, Animal Care Services was called out for three dogs left alone and locked out on a balcony of an abandoned apartment. Animal Care Officer Rial said the three dogs were left on the patio to wallow in their filth without food, water, or shelter for an unknown amount of time. They were taken to ACS for love and care. Within a few days, one of the dogs was adopted.
SAPD to give out vouchers instead of tickets for busted car lights
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will soon become the first city in Texas to implement a new program called "Lights On". The program allows police officers to start passing out vouchers instead of tickets for certain traffic stops. "Lights On" is gaining national traction and will soon be implemented...
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Shooting near John Jay High School prompts brief 'modified lockdown'
SAN ANTONIO — John Jay High School, located in far-west San Antonio, was placed on a modified lockdown around 2 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired several times into the air nearby, authorities said. No one was injured in the gunfire, and the lockdown was lifted by about 3:15 p.m....
San Antonio's Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters giving away free popcorn Thursday
The theater chains are offering free snacks to their guests in honor of National Popcorn Day.
KSAT 12
Harlandale ISD to explore 4-day school week
SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale ISD is looking into the idea of a four-day school week. According to a news release, the district has started gathering input from teachers, staff and the community to gauge interest about a new instructional week. If implemented, Harlandale ISD would be the first school...
One dead following crash in northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in northeast San Antonio Tuesday afternoon. It unfolded around 3 p.m. at Loop 1604 near I-10, and involved a collision between a dump truck and a second vehicle. Authorities have not provided preliminary information on what happened, but were on scene for some time investigating the wreck.
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
Two dead found at east-side motel, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two bodies were found by housekeeping staff at an east-side motel Tuesday morning, according to police. Housekeepers found the two people shot and killed inside a room on the second floor of the Travelodge motel off of Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman around 11 a.m. Police said...
Temporary outages hit part of San Antonio area as CPS Energy makes infrastructure improvements
The outages, which began at 9 a.m. Thursday, will mostly affect the unincorporated community of Cross Mountain.
news4sanantonio.com
UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
Comments / 0