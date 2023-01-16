ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw0jW_0kGXUv0J00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.

During a king tide, water levels can be half-a-foot or more above the highest daily tide average. KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that, at times, the tides will swell by more than 9 feet this weekend. Large 15- to-18-foot waves will also be possible in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

King tides vs. sneaker waves: The need-to-know difference

“Large waves plus high tides will cause hazardous conditions for beachgoers,” Bayern said.

Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, king tides occur when the alignment of the sun and moon pull on Earth’s oceans, causing tides to swell. This astronomical alignment happens one to two times per year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NF07o_0kGXUv0J00
The sun and moon align to pull on earth’s oceans, causing king tides, also known as spring tides. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill

Western regions with the highest risk of coastal flooding include Friday Harbor, Port Angeles, Toke Point, South Beach and Humboldt Bay, Calif. Although hazardous, scientists say that king tides are also useful because they provide information on how the Earth’s rising sea levels will one day affect global shorelines.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 26

MetalMama
3d ago

This happens every single year several times at the end of the year and in January. Best seen at high tide, just be cautious! Sneaker waves can be very detrimental.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Rare sun appearance is set for the week’s end in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunglasses will be a must moving into Thursday and Friday in western Oregon and Washington. Bright and blue skies return as high pressure builds offshore. The drying trend can be found from Washington to California as the jetstream continues to push north. Temperatures are expected...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Last king tides of the season coming this weekend

This weekend, the Oregon Coast will see the last king tides of the season. Meg Reed heads the Oregon King Tides Project. She told KLCC although the extra-high tides happen year round and worldwide, the focus tends to be on winter: “Especially in Oregon, that’s when we have our biggest winter storms, and they can sometimes coincide with these big high tides and have really big impacts." Reed added, "Whereas in the summertime, when they also occur, they’re usually at night so it’s not ideal for participation. And they’re usually calmer events, and that’s when people are more interested in the really extreme low tides for things like clamming.”
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA
Channel 6000

Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder

Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
NEWPORT, OR
KTVZ

Best places to retire on the West Coast

Palm trees, a golf course and mountains in the background. If planned well, retirement can be fun, social, and relaxing. But much of that depends on where you end up living. For many, the West Coast is ideal, with natural beauty, bustling cities, good hospitals, comfortable weather, and much more to offer. But what areas of this region are best for retirees?
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Astorian

Scratchpad: The Northwest's own crab

Awaited over the early months of winter, crabbing season is now underway along much of the Oregon Coast, open as of mid-January in waters south of Cape Falcon. Starting Feb. 1, crab pots — dropped from boats and piers — will extend north into Washington. Primary object of...
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices

The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
ALASKA STATE
Channel 6000

Dry skies remain as Wednesday’s storm approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a rinse and repeat forecast from Monday to Tuesday for the Portland metro area. A mix of clouds, sun breaks, and a stray shower are all possible Tuesday for Western Oregon and Washington. Rain chances increase briefly Tuesday evening. That comes as the Pacific Northwest prepares for its next major front.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

52K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy