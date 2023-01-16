ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Report: Bears ask to interview Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray

The Chicago Bears are reportedly looking to a division rival to fill a vacancy on their defensive staff. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Bears have requested permission to interview Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray. He also has an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their defensive coordinator position.
