Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
prosportsextra.com
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB
Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
Bills vs. Bengals: 5 storylines to watch for in the Divisional round
Here are five Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Divisional round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals:. The storyline overshadowing everything else between the Bills and Bengals is the feeling of this game being a continuation of Week 17. It’s not, but just...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Buffalo Bills will play in London during 2023 regular season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will head across the pond for a game during the 2023 NFL regular season, the team announced Thursday morning. The Bills will play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The opponent, as well as the date and time have not been determined yet. This...
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
Why Rams general manager Les Snead is saying remodel instead of rebuild
Rams GM Les Snead doesn't have many high draft picks or a ton of money to spend but has stars who sat out because of injuries last season. He just needs pieces around them.
Bengals have injury concerns ahead of facing Bills in Divisional round
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are on a collision course which will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. during the AFC’s Divisional round. As it often is this late in the football year, injury concerns will play a part. But at this early stage of the week,...
Damar Hamlin Back at Buffalo Bills’ Facility ‘Almost Daily’
Damar Hamlin continues to post astonishing progress as he recovers from the cardiac arrest he suffered less than three weeks... The post Damar Hamlin Back at Buffalo Bills’ Facility ‘Almost Daily’ appeared first on Outsider.
