ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff

(CNS) – A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Mourners gather at Murrieta restaurant to mourn slain Riverside deputy

A community continued to mourn as they processed the death of Riverside deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed on Friday. A photo of the fallen deputy shaking hands with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco rests in the center of the flowers and candles outside the Calhoun family restaurant in Murrieta."Coming here tonight to see the memorial is very emotional," said Sheriff Bianco. He added that when he looked at Deputy Calhoun's memorial tonight, it was through a father's eyes. "I'm looking at it as, my daughter is that age with a baby and she's a deputy," Bianco said. On Friday, Calhoun responded to a...
MURRIETA, CA
foxla.com

Koreatown stabbing suspect escapes after standoff

LOS ANGELES - A man accused of stabbing his roommate in the neck in Koreatown is on the run Thursday morning, according to police. SWAT and crisis negotiators had responded to a Koreatown apartment building complex in the area near 520 S. Hobart Boulevard where the stabbing suspect was allegedly barricaded inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA.com

Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May

A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Police give an update on the weekend shooting

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
VICTORVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy