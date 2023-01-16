Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
(CNS) – A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington...
Rapper files $10 million claim after video shows LA County deputy threatening to shoot him
Lawyers for rapper Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim, alleging L.A. County sheriff's deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year's Eve.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Mourners gather at Murrieta restaurant to mourn slain Riverside deputy
A community continued to mourn as they processed the death of Riverside deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed on Friday. A photo of the fallen deputy shaking hands with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco rests in the center of the flowers and candles outside the Calhoun family restaurant in Murrieta."Coming here tonight to see the memorial is very emotional," said Sheriff Bianco. He added that when he looked at Deputy Calhoun's memorial tonight, it was through a father's eyes. "I'm looking at it as, my daughter is that age with a baby and she's a deputy," Bianco said. On Friday, Calhoun responded to a...
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
Thirteen OC Jail Inmates Charged with Attempting to Kill DUI Suspect
A 31-year-old Orange County jail inmate pleaded not guilty Wednesday for his alleged role in the beating of a drunken-driving suspect, in an attack that allegedly involved 13 assailants and left the victim comatose.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Police Departments See Decrease in Crime, Increase in Officer Assaults
Two deputy deaths within one month. “With the data and the recent incidents, the loss of the two deputies, our officer safety is elevated,” Palm Springs Police Department Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza shared. We’re seeing it here at home, but also across the nation. “More officers were killed in...
Investigators identify wanted suspect in South LA dump truck rampage
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in the South LA dump truck rampage as 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn.
foxla.com
Koreatown stabbing suspect escapes after standoff
LOS ANGELES - A man accused of stabbing his roommate in the neck in Koreatown is on the run Thursday morning, according to police. SWAT and crisis negotiators had responded to a Koreatown apartment building complex in the area near 520 S. Hobart Boulevard where the stabbing suspect was allegedly barricaded inside.
KTLA.com
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
KTLA.com
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
vvng.com
Police give an update on the weekend shooting
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Second Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Death In One Month, Condolences Pour In
Another Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was taken too soon. “I unfortunately said this with Deputy Cordero. There is not a person that could say a bad thing about him. Now, I have to say it with Deputy Calhoun,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said. “A father, a mother, a wife and us are trying to figure out why.”
Charges likely against mom who allegedly fled with kids into Mexico
Felony charges may be filed later this week against a 41-year-old Menifee woman suspected of fleeing with her two children and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture before her arrest.
signalscv.com
Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse
Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs and officials. On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately...
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: Community demands justice for man who died after LAPD shocked him with Taser 6 times
LOS ANGELES - Family and friends of Keenan Anderson who gathered with community members in front of Los Angeles City Hall had one simple message Tuesday — he didn't deserve to die. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD custody after he...
