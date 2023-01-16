ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

WTHR

Swensons to open 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Walker is District 9 Conservation Officer of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009. Before...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Atlanta News

Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

CRH General Surgery center debuts

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus Regional Health (CRH) introduced a new practice on Monday, Columbus Regional Health General Surgery. Certain providers and surgical services through Southern Indiana Surgery will transition to the new practice, which will also include the Weight Loss Institute of CRH. Columbus Regional Health General Surgery is...
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm

On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure Officially Open

The Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is open every day from dawn to dusk. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy group in partnership with the City of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation announced today that the Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is completed and open to the public. After a year of planning and fundraising finally paid off for the Batesville Skatepark Advocacy group.
BATESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Local pup "Little Mighty" playing in Puppy Bowl

The story of an adopted pup playing in the Puppy Bowl in February. Local pup “Little Mighty” playing in Puppy Bowl. The story of an adopted pup playing in the Puppy Bowl in February. Indiana proposal limiting right to bail advances. Some Indiana lawmakers want to set new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora Mayor Will Not Seek Re-Election

After careful consideration, Mark Drury is ready for a change. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Mayor Mark Drury will not seek re-election this year. Drury made the announcement on Thursday with the following statement:. “These past eight years, as a member of Aurora City Council and Mayor, have been very...
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

NKU Names Interim President

The announcement comes after the university and their former president agreed to part ways after the fall semester. (Highland Heights, Ky.) – Northern Kentucky University has appointed an interim president. On Wednesday, the NKU Board of Regents appointed Bonita Brown to the position. She will serve until the institution’s...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
1017thepoint.com

ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK

(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND TO RICHMOND POWER & LIGHT

(Richmond, IN)--A fire department response to Richmond Power & Light Tuesday night looked like a much bigger deal than it turned out to be. "It turned out to be absolutely nothing," said Richmond Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. A hopper in a coal bin caught fire and the material was pumped out by RP&L crews. "They pumped it down into a truck and took it out and dumped it in a field. That's it," Holmes added. The initial call came in at around 9 o’clock Tuesday night. Firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours.
RICHMOND, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Mobile Market Coming to Moores Hill

Fresh, healthy and affordable items will be available twice a month, year-round. (Moores Hill, Ind.) - A grocery store on wheels is coming to Moores Hill. Freestore Foodbank's Healthy Harvest Mobile Market visits neighborhoods in the Greater Cincinnati area every week, year-round. The mobile market will make its way to...
MOORES HILL, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Intoxicated Driver Stopped for Going 109 MPH with Child in Vehicle

A Trooper with ISP - Versailles Post made the stop on Wednesday morning. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Trooper from the Indiana State Police – Versailles stopped a vehicle for traveling over 100 MPH on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on...
VERSAILLES, IN

