4Warn Weather – No question that it’s been a mild start to January, but could we get a few gusty thunderstorms Thursday? It looks like we really could. Rain moves in after midnight from south to north. South of Detroit will likely see rain, but we can’t rule out this precipitation starting as a mix of rain and snow. By the morning commute, it should be just rain as temps will be above freezing across all of Metro Detroit. Lows in the mid-20s.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO