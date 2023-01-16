ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Lakeland High School student killed in Highland Township crash

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lakeland High School student was killed in a Highland Township crash. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 19) at Duck Lake and Cooley Lake roads when the student turned their vehicle in front of an oncoming bus. The name of the student has not been...
LAKELAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy Huron River

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:13 a.m. on the Huron River on Tuesday morning that a dog had gotten stuck on the ice. According to the dog’s owner, the brown lab mix named Frankie had become stranded after she chased a swan onto the ice while playing fetch with her owner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

January thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – No question that it’s been a mild start to January, but could we get a few gusty thunderstorms Thursday? It looks like we really could. Rain moves in after midnight from south to north. South of Detroit will likely see rain, but we can’t rule out this precipitation starting as a mix of rain and snow. By the morning commute, it should be just rain as temps will be above freezing across all of Metro Detroit. Lows in the mid-20s.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap

Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster man who hid in porta-potty after Dearborn robbery sentenced to 7 years in federal prison

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man who robbed a Dearborn bank and was found in a porta-potty by police is now facing seven years behind bars in federal prison. United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced on Tuesday that Charles William Woolery, 52, will be sentenced to 86 months in prison for robbing a Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2, 2022.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD. Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at...
ANN ARBOR, MI

