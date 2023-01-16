Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit indie band to play at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Feb. 16
ANN ARBOR – The Timbre of Cedar will perform in the Black Box Theater on Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. This concert is free and open to all faculty, staff, students, and members of the community. No reservations are required for seats in the Black Box.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lakeland High School student killed in Highland Township crash
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Lakeland High School student was killed in a Highland Township crash. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 19) at Duck Lake and Cooley Lake roads when the student turned their vehicle in front of an oncoming bus. The name of the student has not been...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downriver works to reinvent itself through new businesses, downtowns, waterfronts
On a cold afternoon in December, Local 4 photog (and fellow coffee drinker) Norm Fairhurst and I were driving through downtown Wyandotte. It was all part of our research for a story on Downriver development, recreation and new regional business. Suddenly, I saw the word “patisserie” on a storefront. And...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Members want refunds after gyms in Royal Oak, Rochester Hills abruptly close
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The abrupt closure of two popular gyms in Oakland County at the end of 2022 has left members confused -- especially those who just signed deals last month. On Dec. 29, 2022, AKT Royal Oak and AKT Rochester Hills both announced that they will be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who threatened preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills charged with lying on forms to buy 3 guns
DETROIT – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills has been charged for lying on federal firearm forms to try to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, officials said. The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why this wild turkey isn’t afraid to play chicken with Plymouth traffic
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – It’s not Thanksgiving, but there is a turkey becoming the talk of the town in Plymouth. The turkey is showing up at busy intersections like Ann Arbor Road and Main Street and stopping traffic. Jay Smail works at the auto shop on the corner and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan announces new Google storage limits for community members
ANN ARBOR – Do you have a University of Michigan Google account?. You may soon notice a change in how much data you can store. In 2021, Google decided to do away with unlimited storage, since the model is considered unsustainable for businesses. This affects Google Workspace for Education...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everything we know after mother, 2 young sons freeze to death in Pontiac woods
PONTIAC, Mich. – More and more details have continued to emerge after Oakland County deputies found a Pontiac mother and her two sons in a field after they froze to death over the weekend. Here’s everything we know about this case. Mother, 3 children identified. Officials said the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy Huron River
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:13 a.m. on the Huron River on Tuesday morning that a dog had gotten stuck on the ice. According to the dog’s owner, the brown lab mix named Frankie had become stranded after she chased a swan onto the ice while playing fetch with her owner.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cousin who threw Eastpointe teen Zion Foster’s body in dumpster released 10 months after sentencing
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The cousin of missing Eastpointe teenager Zion Foster has been released from custody less than one year after being sentenced for lying to police about throwing her body in a dumpster. Jaylin Brazier, 23, of Detroit, appeared in court March 30 to accept a plea deal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Dearborn woman facing decades in prison for $65M pharmaceutical coupon scheme -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 23-year-old Dearborn woman convicted in $65 million coupon scheme. A 23-year-old Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her role in a $65 million...
ClickOnDetroit.com
11 years ago: Unidentified man found dead in lagoon on Belle Isle
DETROIT – The body of a man was discovered on the north side of Belle Isle 11 years ago. His body was found on Jan. 18, 2012, wedged against rocks in a lagoon. The lagoon has an inlet from the Detroit River. Officials describe him as a Black man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in Macomb County bank robbery
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police have identified an 18-year-old person of interest linked to a Macomb County bank robbery. The robbery happened at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore, according to authorities. Officials said a young man walked into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
January thunderstorms possible in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – No question that it’s been a mild start to January, but could we get a few gusty thunderstorms Thursday? It looks like we really could. Rain moves in after midnight from south to north. South of Detroit will likely see rain, but we can’t rule out this precipitation starting as a mix of rain and snow. By the morning commute, it should be just rain as temps will be above freezing across all of Metro Detroit. Lows in the mid-20s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap
Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County deputy being investigated after incomplete search for mom, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. – An Oakland County deputy is under investigation after the sheriff questioned how thoroughly he searched for a mother and two boys who were found frozen to death two days later in a Pontiac field. Monica Cannady, 35, of Pontiac, and her two sons, 9-year-old Kyle Milton...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit
DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster man who hid in porta-potty after Dearborn robbery sentenced to 7 years in federal prison
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Inkster man who robbed a Dearborn bank and was found in a porta-potty by police is now facing seven years behind bars in federal prison. United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced on Tuesday that Charles William Woolery, 52, will be sentenced to 86 months in prison for robbing a Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2, 2022.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police arrest suspect within minutes of bank robbery in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Officers with the Ann Arbor Police Department recently detained a man suspected of robbing a bank within minutes of receiving the call, according to a release by AAPD. Officers arrested 37-year-old Richmond Starbuck of Ann Arbor six minutes after they were alerted of a robbery at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
33 years ago: Baby found dead, abandoned on front porch in Detroit
DETROIT – A baby was found dead on the front porch of a home in Detroit more than three decades ago. The baby was found on Jan. 19, 1990. It has been 33 years and she still has not been identified. She is described as Black, 1′4′' tall and...
