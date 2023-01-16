ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Albany Herald

Elite medical group must pay restitution for unproven medical treatment

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2666po_0kGXTakV00
Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Elite Integrated Medical LLC, along with its owner, Justin Paulk, will pay $287,631 in restitution as required by a consent judgment obtained by his office’s Consumer Protection Division. File Photo

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced recently that Elite Integrated Medical LLC, formerly known as Superior Healthcare of Woodstock LLC d/b/a Superior Healthcare Group, Superior Healthcare Sandy Springs and Superior Healthcare Morrow, along with its owner, Justin Paulk, will pay $287,631 in restitution as required by a consent judgment obtained by the office’s Consumer Protection Division.

The judgment also permanently prohibits Elite from selling or advertising stem cell therapy products or services. This is the culmination of a previous lawsuit filed in September 2020 in which the state alleged that Elite violated the Fair Business Practices Act by making false and deceptive advertising representations about the effectiveness and regulatory status of stem cell therapies.

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Medical School

Why Some Surgeons Are Prescribing Opioids to Patients’ Spouses

Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
HIT Consultant

Why IT and EHR is Critical for Traveling Nurses

Across the country, hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages, and two years of COVID-19 have taken their toll on the industry. The pandemic didn’t cause the staffing shortage. However, it exacerbated a growing problem as more nurses opted to retire or leave the profession. Amid the pandemic, many healthcare professionals...
legalexaminer.com

How Patients Can Avoid Being a Victim of Medical Malpractice

People are vulnerable when they are sick and in need of medical care. At the same time, while they feel weak and perhaps out of sorts, they are forced to rely on others for support and treatment. Unfortunately, it can also be a time when medical mistakes can be made.
Panhandle Post

SD bill would add conditions for medical marijuana card

PIERRE — A bill in the Legislature would add eight conditions to those that qualify a patient for a medical marijuana card, but the bill would also remove a public process to add more conditions to the list. A legislative committee approved the bill Wednesday on a 6-1 vote...
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Leading Medical Practice In Partnership with Patient

When It Comes To Managing A Medical Practice, Physicians Need To Be Able To Take The Lead on Practice Management, Not Just The Art Of Medicine. Healthcare is going through a radical metamorphosis. Medical practices of the modern era must deal with many regulatory, administrative, and financial obstacles while striving to meet patient expectations.
102.5 The Bone

US Vets Now Get Free Emergency Mental Health Care, Which Isn’t Enough But Its A Start

An announcement by the Department of Veterans Affairs says a new policy is now in place for all US vets. The new policy provides free inpatient care for “veterans in suicidal crisis” up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. “This expansion of care will save Veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that,” VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said. The expanded care is designed to “prevent veteran suicide by guaranteeing no cost, world-class care to veterans in times of crisis.” Vets in need of mental health care can go to any VA or even non-VA facilities and they don’t even have to be enrolled in the VA system to receive care.
HIT Consultant

Evergreen Nephrology Taps Innovaccer to Transform Kidney Care

– Evergreen Nephrology, a nephrology-focused value-based care organization, has chosen the Innovaccer® Health Cloud and Innovaccer’s full solution suite to accelerate the transformation of kidney care. – Innovaccer’s cloud-native solutions selected by Evergreen include tools to optimize care management, physician engagement, patient engagement, referral management, advanced analytics, and...
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
10K+
Followers
188
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy