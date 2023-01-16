Elite medical group must pay restitution for unproven medical treatment

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Elite Integrated Medical LLC, along with its owner, Justin Paulk, will pay $287,631 in restitution as required by a consent judgment obtained by his office’s Consumer Protection Division. File Photo

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced recently that Elite Integrated Medical LLC, formerly known as Superior Healthcare of Woodstock LLC d/b/a Superior Healthcare Group, Superior Healthcare Sandy Springs and Superior Healthcare Morrow, along with its owner, Justin Paulk, will pay $287,631 in restitution as required by a consent judgment obtained by the office’s Consumer Protection Division.

The judgment also permanently prohibits Elite from selling or advertising stem cell therapy products or services. This is the culmination of a previous lawsuit filed in September 2020 in which the state alleged that Elite violated the Fair Business Practices Act by making false and deceptive advertising representations about the effectiveness and regulatory status of stem cell therapies.