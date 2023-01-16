Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
theadvocate.com
Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police
A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
brproud.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in crash on I-10 East in Baton Rouge; crash victim identified by LSP
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The person killed in a Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Baton Rouge was identified by Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as Javier Alexander Alvarado-Espinosa, 39, of Baton Rouge. Officials said Alvarado-Espinosa was driving a Honda Civic on I-10 East near Siegen...
wbrz.com
Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
theadvocate.com
Two teen boys injured in shooting at Moss Street business in Lafayette
Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Moss Street business on Wednesday night, the Lafayette Police Department said. The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were standing in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street when a verbal altercation ensued between the boys and the occupants of an unknown vehicle. One of the occupants shot in the direction of the teens, striking them both before the vehicle fled the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
wbrz.com
Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for second-degree murder after DNA evidence helped tie him to the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a barrel near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Roderick Castle, 24, for second-degree murder and obstruction of...
theadvocate.com
Woman's body found off Airline Highway was stuffed in barrel, set on fire, arrest report says
A woman's body found in a wooded area off Airline Highway last week had been stuffed in a 55-gallon plastic barrel and burned after she died of blunt force wounds, an arrest report says. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies on Thursday arrested Roderick Castle, 24, on second degree murder and...
2 teens shot on Moss Street in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette. Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local […]
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
theadvocate.com
Truck stop project proposed for site just off I-49 in north Lafayette
A national group is in negotiations to build a truck stop at the Pont des Mouton Road exit along Interstate 49 in north Lafayette. Circle K Stores Inc. of Arizona and a developer are applying to have for a rezoning for property at 205 E. Pont des Mouton Road with the city zoning commission with Lafayette Consolidated Government during its Monday meeting.
theadvocate.com
14-year-old suspect in teen's slaying in custody following overnight two-parish manhunt
New Iberia Police announced Wednesday that they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody in connection to the Monday slaying of another child. The arrest came after a search through two parishes. Lafayette Police said they received information that the boy was in Lafayette, and they had a description of the...
theadvocate.com
Teen accused of Baton Rouge armed robberies was on the run from group home, officials say
One of the teens accused of using flashing lights to pull people over and rob them at gunpoint was on the run from a Shreveport group home, while another was under parole supervision, Office of Juvenile Justice officials said. Last week Baton Rouge police detectives arrested three 17-year-olds and an...
UPDATE: Police say guards were down, driver drove around them
Lafayette Police are investigating a crash involving a train and 18- wheeler that took place Monday, January 16, 2023.
theadvocate.com
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
Person of interest sought in juvenile fatal shooting on Malapart Road
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Crime Stoppers need help locating the man who they say is a person of interest in the Nov. 2022 fatal shooting on Malapart Road. Authorities said they located the body of a juvenile Hispanic male on Nov. 11, 2022. in the middle of the roadway. Video surveillance from cameras nearby […]
One woman shot on Elementary Lane in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday night.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer pistol-whipped girlfriend with service weapon, arrest documents say
A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, aiming his department-issued handgun at her and then pistol-whipping her during an altercation at the couple's home nearly four months ago, an arrest report says. Michael A. Mitchell, Jr., a three-year veteran of the Baton...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas mother arrested on negligent homicide after toddler’s death from fentanyl overdose
An Opelousas mother has been arrested on a negligent homicide charge six months after her toddler’s death, following confirmation from investigators the child died of a fentanyl overdose, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said. On July 14, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office’s juvenile detectives were contacted after...
Comments / 0