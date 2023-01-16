ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'Your Behavior Is Disgusting': 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Meri Brown For Outrageous Pricing At Her Vacation Retreat

Sister Wives fans aren't happy with Meri Brown's money-hungry ways. On Tuesday, January 17, the reality star excitedly promoted another retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but social media followers didn't seem interested in partaking in the three-night getaway due to the steep pricing.In her post, the mom-of-one, 52, said there were three packages to choose from — "supreme, elite or elite plus" — but the lowest tier still cost $4,000, with each level adding an extra $1,000 to the total price. To boot, the cheapest option doesn't even include a room at the actual property,...
HollywoodLife

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Cancels Interview With Andy Cohen: I Refuse To Be ‘Inaccurately Conveyed’

Jen Shah, 49, will not be sitting down with Bravo executive Andy Cohen to discuss her legal woes before she begins her 78-month prison sentence for defrauding mostly senior Americans out of millions of dollars in a telemarketing scheme. “On January 6, I stood before Judge Stein and asked him to see me not as a fictionalized character, but as the real Jen Shah. I am now at a point, legally, emotionally and mentally, where I can answer some questions and provide a few unknown details about my case,” she began in a statement she shared on Instagram on the evening of Jan. 19. “I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth.”

