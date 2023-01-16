Jen Shah, 49, will not be sitting down with Bravo executive Andy Cohen to discuss her legal woes before she begins her 78-month prison sentence for defrauding mostly senior Americans out of millions of dollars in a telemarketing scheme. “On January 6, I stood before Judge Stein and asked him to see me not as a fictionalized character, but as the real Jen Shah. I am now at a point, legally, emotionally and mentally, where I can answer some questions and provide a few unknown details about my case,” she began in a statement she shared on Instagram on the evening of Jan. 19. “I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth.”

17 MINUTES AGO