Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
'Your Behavior Is Disgusting': 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Meri Brown For Outrageous Pricing At Her Vacation Retreat
Sister Wives fans aren't happy with Meri Brown's money-hungry ways. On Tuesday, January 17, the reality star excitedly promoted another retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but social media followers didn't seem interested in partaking in the three-night getaway due to the steep pricing.In her post, the mom-of-one, 52, said there were three packages to choose from — "supreme, elite or elite plus" — but the lowest tier still cost $4,000, with each level adding an extra $1,000 to the total price. To boot, the cheapest option doesn't even include a room at the actual property,...
19 Times Jimmy Fallon Laughed When There Was Nothing To Laugh At
Jimmy Fallon will laugh at anything and nothing.
Are AI-generated songs a ‘grotesque mockery’ of humanity or simply an opportunity to make a new kind of music?
Earlier this week, a fan called Mark sent, for reasons not entirely clear, Nick Cave some lyrics written “in the style of Nick Cave” by the ChatGPT AI system. Suffice to say Cave was not pleased by the algorithmic imitation. “With all the love and respect in the...
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Cancels Interview With Andy Cohen: I Refuse To Be ‘Inaccurately Conveyed’
Jen Shah, 49, will not be sitting down with Bravo executive Andy Cohen to discuss her legal woes before she begins her 78-month prison sentence for defrauding mostly senior Americans out of millions of dollars in a telemarketing scheme. “On January 6, I stood before Judge Stein and asked him to see me not as a fictionalized character, but as the real Jen Shah. I am now at a point, legally, emotionally and mentally, where I can answer some questions and provide a few unknown details about my case,” she began in a statement she shared on Instagram on the evening of Jan. 19. “I owe it to those that love and support me to hear the truth.”
Comments / 0