China's giant downshift
China's economy posted its slowest annual growth since 1976, another indication the post-COVID world economy could be vastly different from the decades that preceded the pandemic. Why it matters: Since it burst onto the world economic stage in the early 1990s, China's economy has been a central driver of business...
What's at stake for Musk in shareholder trial over 2018 Tesla tweets
Elon Musk will try to defend himself against claims of securities fraud over 2018 tweets saying he had secured funding to take Tesla private in a trial that began this week in a San Francisco federal court. The big picture: The trial comes at a perilous time for Musk and...
The tech economy is not an island
Tech's downturn is shining a spotlight on the industry's vulnerability to fast-moving trends and conflicts beyond its own boundaries. Why it matters: Silicon Valley leaders and thinkers paint their companies and products as magical innovations that emerge from the inner logic of tech's disruptive dynamics. But the industry's cycles are usually driven by external forces.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Seattle sees steepest rent declines among major U.S. metros
While Puget Sound housing remains among the most expensive in the nation, Seattle saw the steepest monthly decline in rent among major metros in December, based on a Zillow report released yesterday. Driving the news: Typical rents in the Seattle area fell 1% month over month to $2,166 in December,...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Consumers begin to balk at price increases: P&G reports sales volume decline
After months of absorbing inflation with a degree of aplomb, consumers may be starting to balk at price increases on basic products like those made by conglomerate Procter & Gamble. Why it matters: Facing higher commodity costs and wages, companies are walking a tightrope with pricing strategies, trying to maximize...
Americans spend more than they make as high prices pinch
Overall consumer spending fell 4.3% in December from the previous month, according to a Morning Consult survey released Wednesday morning, with an increasing share of Americans spending more money than they're earning. Why it matters: Inflation may be easing, but high prices are still a big problem for individuals, particularly...
The global debt crisis is becoming a climate crisis
The global energy transition was near the top of the agenda at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, whether it was the carbon-cutting potential of everything from green hydrogen to AI, or tensions between the U.S. and Europe over climate-related subsidies. The flipside: Less discussed in the halls...
UN leader bashes fossil fuel producers at Davos
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres slammed fossil fuel companies, singling out ExxonMobil, in a grim table-setting speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos Wednesday morning. Why it matters: Addressing the world's elite, Guterres elevated the findings of a study published last week in the journal Science, which showed...
U.S. government cracks down on scammy organic labels
The government has new rules to determine what's really organic and what's a sham. Why it matters: The term "organic" has been stretched over the years as these foods become increasingly popular — and pricey. Products labeled organic that don't meet government standards are hitting store shelves. Case in...
Southwest rebuilds reputation as the LUV airline
Southwest Airlines is scrambling to resuscitate its reputation after the recent operational failures that affected roughly 1 million holiday travelers. Why it matters: Communications weren't the problem, but they're a key part of Southwest's solution. State of play: Now that flight schedules are back to normal, Southwest is activating on...
No end in sight for major mail delivery disruptions from U.K.
A week after the U.K.'s Royal Mail experienced a "cyber incident," the company says it is still experiencing "severe service disruption" to its outgoing international postal operations, with no clear end in sight. Why it matters: The problems have prevented a large portion of mail from leaving the U.K., leaving...
The unpredictable consumer frustrates forecasting
If you’re wondering when a recession will arrive, pay attention to your own behavior. The big picture: Forecasting economic trends has been a challenge during the pandemic, largely because consumers have been unpredictable. Stimulus injections and a tight labor market created a warped environment that has disconnected sentiment from...
What to know about extraordinary measures as debt ceiling hits
The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with no obvious deal in sight. Why it matters: The U.S. government runs on a deficit, so the Treasury Department will start "extraordinary measures" to avoid defaulting on government bonds. Driving the news: Treasury Secretary...
Retail sales soften in December
Retail sales for the month of December rose nearly 5.2% year over year, to about $749 billion on an unadjusted basis, according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Driving the news: On a seasonally adjusted basis, December retail sales grew 6% year over year but fell 1.1% month over month to about $677 billion.
ChatGPT is the talk of Davos
Forget crypto and blockchain: The tech conversation at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos is all about the rise of artificial intelligence, particularly the text-generator ChatGPT. Why it matters: Tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and image generators like Stable Diffusion and Dall-E have been in the works for years —...
Gas stoves are a hot topic
Looking to ignite a conversation? Set the topic to gas stoves, and sparks will fly. What's happening: Axios Markets readers offered a diverse array of takes after we asked them to weigh in on gas stoves, which have been linked to respiratory problems and climate impacts. Last week, a federal...
Marvel movies return to China
Marvel movies are officially returning to theaters China, a Disney representative confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: This is the first time in three years theatergoers in China will be able to see films from Disney's biggest franchise, after the country apparently blocked releases of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The...
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees
Microsoft notified employees on Wednesday it will cut 10,000 workers, or less than 5% of its workforce, as it joins other large tech firms in paring staff after years of growth. Why it matters: Each of these big tech workforce reductions, themselves a response to a softening economy, puts further...
