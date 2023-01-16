Read full article on original website
Fashion retailer Shein in talks to raise funds at lower valuation of $64 billion - FT
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese fashion retailer Shein is in talks to raise up to $3 billion at a reduced valuation of $64 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.
International Real-Time Payment Network for CBDCs Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
‘Smarter’ Money Movement Helps B2B Firms Hedge FX Risk, Improve Cash Flow
For midmarket B2B firms, intelligent decision-making about how, and when, to move money is more challenging than ever. Patrick Gauthier, CEO of B2B FinTech Convera, told Karen Webster that as companies navigate supply chain pressures, inflation and rising interest rates — not to mention a pandemic and geopolitical tensions — currency volatility has become a fact of everyday life.
US Retailers See Real-Time Payments as Crucial to Customer Experience
New research finds U.S. retailers are planning real-time payments (RTP) advancements to optimize customer experience. That’s according to “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide,” a 2023 PYMNTS report done in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which shows that 32.5% retailers are planning to add RTP capabilities to their checkout experience in the near future.
U.S. Bank Offers Card for SMBs With Big Travel Expenses
U.S. Bank is launching a card for small business “road warriors” with big expenses. The bank will debut the Business Altitude Connect World Elite Mastercard by the end of February, the company said in an announcement provided to PYMNTS Thursday (Jan. 19). The card is designed for small businesses with “frequent travel expenses” the announcement said.
Auto-Renewal Warnings Drive More Subscription Firms to Data-Based LTV Strategies
Subscription businesses must do a better job of locking in loyalty and rely less on tactics like auto-renewals that regulators dislike. This, as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a stern warning to subscription merchants in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that opened with a swipe at “dark patterns and other tricks used by companies to confuse and deceive consumers enrolled in subscription services.”
Finance App Anyfin Raises $30M as Consumers Tighten Belts
Swedish loan refinancing app Anyfin is reportedly looking to expand after raising $30 million. The funding will allow Anyfin to broaden its offering and expand to new parts of Europe, Financial Times-backed news site Sifted reported Wednesday (Jan. 18). The Series C financing round comes as the cost-of-living crisis in...
Moroccan Vehicle Marketplace KIFAL Auto Partners With BMCI for Financing Options
Moroccan online used car marketplace KIFAL Auto is rolling out new vehicle financing options. In a Thursday (Jan. 18) press release, KIFAL Auto and Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie (BMCI), the Moroccan subsidiary of BNP Paribas, said they have teamed up to enable easier access to financing for used car purchases.
AVIA Launches B2B Marketplace for Digital Health Solutions
AVIA has launched a marketplace designed to help hospitals, health systems and digital health companies discover and select digital solutions. The healthcare digital transformation firm said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that the new AVIA Marketplace matches these buyers with vendors that can help them with their digital transformation.
Paymentus Expands Bill-Pay as Consumers Embrace ‘Cash Stuffing’
Paymentus says it is making it easier for billers to accept cash payments. The electronic bill-pay company has expanded the cash payment capabilities on its instant payment network, Paymentus said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release provided to PYMNTS. Powered by the Green Dot Network, billers connected to the Paymentus network can accept cash payments from customers at more than 90,000 locations.
Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
Silvergate Reports $1B Loss After Crypto’s ‘Transformational Shift’
Crypto-centric bank Silvergate says the industry’s continued downturn led to a $1 billion quarterly loss. “During the fourth quarter of 2022, the digital asset industry experienced a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry-leading to several high-profile bankruptcies,” Silvergate Capital Corporation said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17).
BNPL Firm Tabby Raises $58M Series C for Expansion
Dubai-based FinTech Tabby has raised $58 million in a Series C funding round. Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst all participated in the round, which values the Dubai-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm at $660 million. In a press release announcing...
Slumping Sales Could Stoke Retail Industry’s Appetite for Digital Efficiencies
With retailers posting their worst results in a year during their most important month for sales, the time for self-guided has arrived. Instead of cranking out discounts and relying on strapped consumers to chase deals, a growing number of retailers and brands are poised to take matters into their own hands to help them weather a storm that could last for months and, by many accounts, may even worsen.
Portugal’s Bison Bank, Sygnum Launch Fully-Regulated B2B Crypto Offering
Portuguese regulators have granted the country’s first central bank-issued crypto license to Bison Bank. That’s according to a company press release published Tuesday (Jan. 17) announcing the news and a new partnership with Switzerland’s Sygnum Bank, which calls itself the world’s first digital asset bank. The...
DiMuto and Aleta Planet Streamline B2B Payments and Trade Finance
DiMuto and Aleta Planet have partnered to support digital B2B payments and trade finance. The collaboration brings together DiMuto’s global trade solutions platform and Aleta Planet’s B2B cross-border payment solutions to make payments in and out of China more efficient and transparent, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Web3-Based XRP Healthcare Promises Wholesale Cost Drugs
XRP Healthcare is launching what it calls the first health platform using the XRP ledger. Set to debut in the second quarter of the year, the platform will use the company’s native token — XRPH — allowing users to purchase conventional and alternative medicines, XRP Healthcare (XRPH) said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release.
Incoming Payments Fraud Costs Companies Millions Every Year
Fraud is both costly and common. In the last two years, 52% of companies with at least $10 billion in revenue experienced some sort of fraud, according to a 2022 survey. For 1 in 5 of these companies, the most expensive fraud attack costs more than $50 million. The problem appears to be worsening: A recent PYMNTS survey found 59% of financial institutions (FIs) experienced an increase in their overall fraud rate compared to the previous year.
Citizens and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Develop New Solutions
Aiming to speed its innovation, Citizens Financial Group has made Mastercard its exclusive payments provider. In a newly expanded partnership, Mastercard has become the bank’s exclusive services provider and payment network across Citizen’s credit, debit and commercial portfolios, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Intuit Expands Availability of QuickBooks Business Network for B2B Payments
Intuit has expanded the availability of its network that accelerates and automates B2B payments. The Intuit QuickBooks Business Network is now available to millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release. “With the QuickBooks Business Network, we’re...
