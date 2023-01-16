Read full article on original website
Police identify 40-year-old New Haven man killed in targeted shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a targeted attack Wednesday evening in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
Walk In The Park Ends With Shooting In Lebanon: Police
A walk in the park turned out to be no walk in the park for a man who was shot in the leg in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The Lebanon City police were called to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Lehman Street at Monument Park on January 17 around 5:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following morning.
Eyewitness News
Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
NBC Connecticut
Bulldog Euthanized After Attack in Vernon: Police
A bulldog that bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and also caused the injuries that killed another dog has been euthanized. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a dog, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
mycitizensnews.com
Animal Control seeks to place dogs
NAUGATUCK — A person who wishes to adopt man’s best friend doesn’t have to look any further than the Naugatuck Animal Control. Last year, about 22 dogs were dumped throughout various parts of the borough. Of those dogs, about seven were adopted and the rest went to rescues in other states, however roughly in the middle of December the Naugatuck Animal Control became full with nine dogs. The organization was able to return two dogs back to their owners as of the second week of January, said Steven Rupsis, Naugatuck Police Officer and Animal Control Officer who oversees daily operations.
Police search for car after fatal hit-and-run in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a car after a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night in East Hartford. Police are looking for a silver Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Sonata between the years 2011 and 2016 with damage to the front and driver’s side of the car, officials said. The crash occurred at 9:30 […]
fox61.com
New Haven man charged after drinking liquid fuel additive, fighting police
WESTPORT, Conn. — A New Haven man was charged after fighting with Westport police while drinking a liquid fuel additive. Cameron Baker, 20, of New Haven, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and threatening. On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the area of Center Street in...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
Multiple Springfield Shootings Monday Have Police Searching For Answers
Springfield police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday, Jan. 16. The first was reported around 11 a.m. on Mattoon Street, tweeted Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department. Officers found a man bleeding from non-life-threatening injuries. Responders took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. Officers received another...
Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
NBC Connecticut
One Taken to Hospital After Fire at Norwich Apartment Complex
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a Norwich apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Officials said firefighters responded to the Lofts at Ponemah Mills on Norwich Avenue just before 3 a.m. after the fire alarm went off. A sprinkler had gone off on the fourth floor...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Woman Struck and Killed on Route 8 in Shelton: Police
A 33-year-old Bridgeport woman has died after she got out of the vehicle she was driving and was hit by another vehicle on Route 8 in Shelton early Thursday morning, according to state police. State police identified the woman as Joan Marie Forgas and said she was struck around 12:13...
2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Norfolk on Route 44
NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were hospitalized after a serious rollover crash that occurred on Route 44 in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. State police said they were advised of a roll-over collision on Greenswood Road East (Route 44) involving downed utility wires at 2:22 p.m. Route 44 was closed in both directions […]
fox61.com
Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Tree Injures Worker in Woodstock
A tree worker was injured when a tree fell on the person in Woodstock Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they were called to the area of 40 Route 197 shortly before 11 a.m. after a tree fell on a worker who was unresponsive. When crews arrived, the person was conscious...
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Vernon Man Charged With Arson After Blaze At Masonic Lodge In Ellington
A 23-year-old man is facing an arson charge after investigators reported that he set a masonic lodge on fire in Connecticut. Tolland County resident Gino DeGrandis, of Vernon, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, and charged with third-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, Connecticut State Police reported. A witness called...
FOX 61
