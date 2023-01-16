NAUGATUCK — A person who wishes to adopt man’s best friend doesn’t have to look any further than the Naugatuck Animal Control. Last year, about 22 dogs were dumped throughout various parts of the borough. Of those dogs, about seven were adopted and the rest went to rescues in other states, however roughly in the middle of December the Naugatuck Animal Control became full with nine dogs. The organization was able to return two dogs back to their owners as of the second week of January, said Steven Rupsis, Naugatuck Police Officer and Animal Control Officer who oversees daily operations.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO