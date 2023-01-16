ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama

Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator

Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos has been hired for a second stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas, the school announced Thursday. Enos, 54, spent the last two seasons in the same position at Maryland, where he worked under former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. While with the Terrapins, he also helped mentor former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises

The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target

Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail

Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit

The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach

A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail

Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
AHSAA upholds suspension of Hoover baseball coach

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association uphold its season-long suspension of Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley on Wednesday. “Today is a disappointing day,” Moseley said in a statement released on Twitter. “We did not receive the results we were hopeful for.”. The AHSAA had...
