The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator
Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos has been hired for a second stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas, the school announced Thursday. Enos, 54, spent the last two seasons in the same position at Maryland, where he worked under former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. While with the Terrapins, he also helped mentor former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises
The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
Where Alabama’s NCAA tournament projections, computer rankings stand
Alabama continues to make its case for its best NCAA tournament seed in program history as the current winning streak hit seven games Tuesday night. Two years after securing a No. 2 seed, the Crimson Tide is in a position to qualify as a No. 1 after 18 games of the 2022-23 season.
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target
Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
AHSAA’s Central Board denies Hoover appeal regarding baseball coach Adam Moseley’s status
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control on Wednesday morning denied an appeal by Hoover High School that could have allowed Adam Moseley to coach his baseball team this season. Moseley was one of the coaches on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September....
Former Alabama Basketball Player's Role In Fatal Shooting Revealed
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles' role in a fatal shooting has been revealed.
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach
A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
AHSAA upholds suspension of Hoover baseball coach
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association uphold its season-long suspension of Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley on Wednesday. “Today is a disappointing day,” Moseley said in a statement released on Twitter. “We did not receive the results we were hopeful for.”. The AHSAA had...
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis court records: Read the filings in Jamea Jonae Harris’s death
Court filings released today revealed more information about the events surrounding an early Sunday morning shooting that left a Birmingham woman dead and a former University of Alabama basketball player and a Maryland man charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland are being...
Birmingham, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Fairfield High Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on January 18, 2023, 22:00:01.
Desserts-Only Peach Cobbler Factory Nears Opening on Tuscaloosa Strip
A University of Alabama alumnus is stepping into the restaurant business as he prepares to open the desserts-only Peach Cobbler Factory on the Tuscaloosa Strip next month. Wade Johnson, a 1988 UA graduate, joined the Steve and DC Show on 95.3 the Bear Tuesday morning to talk about the new-to-market concept and what patrons can expect when they try it out.
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
This Alabama Grocery Store Chicken Tastes Exactly Like Chick-Fil-A
Everybody loves the chicken chain closed on Sundays. What if you could make it home and nobody could tell the difference?. That's the word on the street (and social media) about a chicken product being sold in a grocery store with multiple locations in Alabama. Tuscaloosa and Northport along with...
West Alabama prosecutor sounds off on violent start to New Year in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -A rough start for Tuscaloosa County in the new year; five homicides less than a month into 2023. We’ll talk about the numbers first. Of those five homicides for 2023, three of them took place within the Tuscaloosa city limits. The most recent one we...
