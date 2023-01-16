Williamsburg teen found on remote Windsor logging path died from gunshot wound, medical examiner says

The death of Aonesty Selby, a Williamsburg teenager whose body was found Friday night in Isle of Wight County, has been ruled a homicide.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk completed an autopsy on Selby’s body Monday, ruling that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were treating the death as suspicious since the discovery of Selby’s body on a logging road in Isle of Wight County , according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Selby, a senior at Warhill High School, went missing on Wednesday, a day after her 18th birthday. Her family reported her missing on Friday morning.

Selby’s parents and aunt found her body around 10 p.m. Friday on Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor. They had gone to search the area — after notifying police — after a friend of Selby’s was able to ping Selby’s phone and find its location.

When they found her body, Selby was fully clothed, with her normal full makeup and hair done perfectly, according to family members . The only thing out of place was the blood around her mouth and nose, they said.

Selby grew up on the Outer Banks, living with her mother and attending Currituck High School. She moved to Williamsburg in November to live with family and was attending school there, according to her aunt, Ebony Selby.

“Aonesty moved away from WJCC Schools when she was in 7th grade but rejoined us this school year,” Warhill High School Principal Michelle Newcomb wrote in a statement that was posted on Facebook. “She was a quieter student with a close connection to her cousin. She was looking forward to graduating this June and she died far too young.”

Newcomb said school counselors would be available Tuesday for students who might need them.

“Even as our students grow, mature, and approach adulthood, the death of a peer is unimaginably tragic and can often have an impact on friends and classmates,” Newcomb wrote.

Selby’s family has contacted Virginia State Police and the FBI to consider helping with the investigation into the killing. “Now maybe they’ll get on the job and do what they need to,” Ebony Selby said of the police investigation into her niece’s death.

Officials ask that anyone who knew the whereabouts of Selby between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13 call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK- U-UP or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com .

Kari Pugh contributed to this report.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com