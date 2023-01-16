ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Baby and teen mother among six killed in gang shooting in California

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQaJS_0kGXRwhz00

A six month old baby and their 17-year-old mother were among six people shot dead in a home in Visalia, California , on Monday, authorities say.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said they believe two gunmen entered an address in Harvest Road, Goshen, nine miles west of Visalia, and fired multiple rounds just after 3.30am local time on Monday morning.

Samuel Pina said that his teenage granddaughter, Alissa Parraz, and her baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed in the shocking attack.

“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” he told The Associated Press.

Mr Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father’s side of the family in Goshen. He also told the news organisation that her dad’s uncle, her dad’s cousin, and her grandmother and great-grandmother were also killed.

“It comes in big waves,” he said of the family’s shock at the killings.

Spokesperson Liz Jones told the Sacramento Bee that two people who were inside the home survived after hiding from the gunmen.

Speaking near the crime scene, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters that they believe the shooting was gang-related.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence.

“We believe that this was very targeted, this was very personal. We also believe that it was a message being sent, but what we want to do is make sure that we do everything we can to bring justice to the victims.”

Mr Boudreaux said deputies arrived at the address seven minutes after receiving the first 911 call. They found two victims dead in the street, and another in the doorway.

Two further bodies were found inside the home, while a sixth victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Boudreaux said they believe there are at least two suspects at large.

According to ABC affiliate KFSN , deputies responding to several 911 calls were told there may be an active shooter in the home.

The news site said that police executed a search warrant for drugs out at the home one week prior to the attack.

Deputies are expected to provide further details at a press conference later on Monday.

Goshen is a small town of around 3,000 residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or provide information anonymously by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

