Water streams down overflowing Welsh dam following heavy rain

Spectacular footage captures water streaming down an overflowing Welsh dam following heavy rain.

Photographer Andrew Bartlett caught the impressive sight at the Claerwen Dam in Elan Valley on Friday.

Torrential downpours have swelled rivers across Wales and reservoirs in the popular Mid Wales beauty spot are overflowing as they reach maximum capacity.

Following the disruption and devastation in recent days, Andrew Morgan, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, has said “sustained investment” is needed for flood prevention, adding that the weather “drains” council resources.

