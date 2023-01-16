ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wagner mercenary claims to have dodged rifle fire and tracker dogs in high-stakes escape into Norway

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhVqj_0kGXRlFE00

A Wagner Group commander who claims to have deserted the Russian mercenaries is willing to testify against its leaders has described a harrowing escape across a desolate Arctic frontier to seek political asylum in Norway .

Andrei Medvedev told human rights activists of a night spent dodging bullets, evading sniffer dogs and running across a frozen river in a night gown at the northernmost reaches of mainland Europe – in favour of the brutal retribution he claims to fear at the hands of his last employer.

The group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin , has sought to establish the group he founded in 2014 as key to Vladimir Putin’s war efforts in Ukraine , demanding credit last week for Russia ’s claimed – but contested – capture of the Donetsk town of Soledar, in an extraordinary public spat with Moscow’s defence ministry.

Throught the war in Ukraine, Mr Prigozhin has sought to bolster Wagner’s ranks by offering violent criminals pardons and freedom from Russian prisons if they serve in Ukraine.

Despite not being incarcerated, Mr Medvedev, signed up in July for a period of four months, during which was stationed as a unit commander near Bakhmut. Upon being told that he himself had to stay on beyond the agreed term, as well as what Mr Medvedev says were threats of extrajudicial action if he left, Mr Medvedev escaped and went into hiding in Russia, before fleeing across the border into Nato member Norway on Thursday night.

Police in Norway’s Finnmark region confirmed that a man had been apprehended by border guards and had applied for asylum, but would not explicitly confirm his identity, state broadcaster NRK reported. “It is obvious that he will be checked out in every possible way,” Brynjulf Risnes, Mr Medvedev’s lawyer, told state broadcaster NRK. “First, you have to check if what he says is true. There are surely many people who think this could be a provocation.”

Speaking to Russian human rights group Gulagu.net from a migrant detention centre in Oslo, Mr Medvedev claimed to have climbed two barbed-wire fences, dodged Russian bullets and fled sniffer dogs as he ran across the frozen Pasvik River, while wearing a dressing gown.

Having set off from the Russian town of Nikel, deep in the Arctic Circle, he recalled: “I heard dogs barking behind me, the spotlights came on and shots were fired at me. I just ran towards the forest.”

“I ran towards the first lights of houses that I could see, maybe two or two and a half kilometres away. I just ran and ran and ran,” he said. “I was afraid to look around and to see a dog but as I understand it got confused and lost.”

In his interview with Gulagu, published on Sunday, Mr Medvedev told the human rights group that he would “of course” be happy to testify against Mr Prigozhin at the International Criminial Court in the Hague.

Gulagu founder Vladimir Osechkin, was quoted by Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta as saying that Medvedev was the first former Wagner commander to escape to Europe and express a willingness to testify against Mr Prigozhin since the Ukraine war began.

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine

One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
tahomanews.com

Airfields 600 Kilometers Inside Russia Blown Up

Two Russian air bases deep within Russian territory were blown up on December 5th 2022. The Kremlin is claiming that this was the result of a fuel explosion. However, most of the outside world has come to the conclusion that this was the result of a drone strike by the Ukrainian army.
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
msn.com

Russia's forces in Ukraine will be 'burned through and exhausted' by the end of winter, ex-NATO commander predicts

Slide 1 of 6: Western countries have sent Ukraine a variety of weapons to help it fend off Russia's invasion. At various stages of the war, certain systems have proven to be decisive and critical for Kyiv. These weapons include anti-tank weapons, drones, and rocket artillery systems. Throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, Western countries and NATO allies have outfitted Kyiv's forces with various weapons and combat systems to help them not only stop enemy forces from advancing but at times actually drive them back. Among these weapons are shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, and mobile rocket launchers — game-changing systems that have helped Ukraine derail Russian President Vladimir Putin's campaign, whether it was defending Kyiv in the early spring or keeping Russian forces at bay in eastern Ukraine over the summer. The US is the largest provider of security assistance for Ukraine. According to a November 23 Pentagon assessment, the Biden administration has committed over $19 billion in military aid since Moscow invaded on February 24. The next-highest contributor is the UK, which has committed £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) as of early November. Additional sources of firepower committed to Ukraine include Germany, Turkey, Australia, and Canada, among others. "There's been several weapons systems that Western security partners of Ukraine have provided that have played a crucial role," George Barros, an expert with Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War, told Insider. "If it were not for Western security assistance to Ukraine, Russia would've already won the war."Here are some of the game-changing weapons that have helped Ukraine spoil Putin's invasion plans and even turn the tides of the war.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Using Poison Against Ukrainian Troops That Leaves Victims 'Drowning' & 'Frothing At The Mouth'

Vladimir Putin’s poison of choice to use against enemy Ukrainian forces reportedly leaves its victims “frothing at the mouth” before they drown in their own fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.The poison, named Novichok, reportedly become a favorite of Putin’s even before he first invaded Ukraine ten months ago.According to Daily Star, the now 70-year-old Russian leader first used the deadly chemical in 2018 when he ordered it to be used against notorious double agent Sergei Skripal.Although the chemical agent is widely condemned due to the devastating condition it leaves its victims, Putin has allegedly been advised to use the poison against...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show A Russian Nuclear Submarine In Hawaii

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Russian nuclear submarine surfacing on a beach in Hawaii. The video is from Hawaii Five-O, a television show. There is no evidence any Russian nuclear submarine is present or has been detected near Hawaii. Fact Check:. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy