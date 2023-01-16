ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

6-1-0, FIREBALL: 3

(six, one, zero; FIREBALL: three)

