Water Street Tampa's long-awaited French bistro Boulon Brasserie opens next week
Self-described as a "French-style brassiere with a modern twist," downtown Tampa's newest fine dining concept is finally ready to open its doors.
Boulon Brasserie, a new restaurant, cafe and full-service bar, grand opens at at 1001 Water St. in downtown Tampa on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
According to its Instagram , both dinner and lunch reservations for its debut week will be available at 5 p.m. today on boulontampa.com.
Water Street Tampa says that the neighborhood's newest addition will offer a “menu highlighted by fresh-caught seafood and modern interpretations of classic French pastries.”
Although its menu has not yet been released, guests can expect a full spread of steak and seafood entrees from Chef Habteab “Hab” Hamde when Water Street Tampa's newest eatery debuts next week. Hamde was the executive chef of Bern's Steakhouse for 26 years before the leaving the iconic Tampa institution at the end of 2022.
Boulon Brasserie is the newest eatery from Next Level Brands , a Tampa-based restaurant group behind other concepts like Forbici and the upcoming Union New American. The group consists of Andrew Wright, Joseph Guggino and Jeff Gigante, co-founder of the popular Ciccio Restaurant Group.
The soon-to-open French bistro was first announced in late 2021 and was originally slated to open sometime last year.
[content-1] The Tampa Bay Business Journal says the 7,000 square-foot restaurant can seat 275 patrons in its dining room and two outdoor patios. Renderings from Canadian architect Atelier Zebulon depict Boulon Brasserie as a warm-toned space adorned with unique lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek decor.
Other long-awaited concepts heading to Water Street Tampa include Wagamama , Proper House Group’s Italian restaurant Ash , Mediterranean restaurant Predalina , Toastique and Wine on Water alongside many more.
Boulon Brasserie, a new restaurant, cafe and full-service bar, grand opens at at 1001 Water St. in downtown Tampa on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
According to its Instagram , both dinner and lunch reservations for its debut week will be available at 5 p.m. today on boulontampa.com.
Water Street Tampa says that the neighborhood's newest addition will offer a “menu highlighted by fresh-caught seafood and modern interpretations of classic French pastries.”
Although its menu has not yet been released, guests can expect a full spread of steak and seafood entrees from Chef Habteab “Hab” Hamde when Water Street Tampa's newest eatery debuts next week. Hamde was the executive chef of Bern's Steakhouse for 26 years before the leaving the iconic Tampa institution at the end of 2022.
Boulon Brasserie is the newest eatery from Next Level Brands , a Tampa-based restaurant group behind other concepts like Forbici and the upcoming Union New American. The group consists of Andrew Wright, Joseph Guggino and Jeff Gigante, co-founder of the popular Ciccio Restaurant Group.
The soon-to-open French bistro was first announced in late 2021 and was originally slated to open sometime last year.
[content-1] The Tampa Bay Business Journal says the 7,000 square-foot restaurant can seat 275 patrons in its dining room and two outdoor patios. Renderings from Canadian architect Atelier Zebulon depict Boulon Brasserie as a warm-toned space adorned with unique lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek decor.
Other long-awaited concepts heading to Water Street Tampa include Wagamama , Proper House Group’s Italian restaurant Ash , Mediterranean restaurant Predalina , Toastique and Wine on Water alongside many more.
Comments / 0