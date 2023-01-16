ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Edinburg recycling Christmas trees into mulch

By Alejandra Yañez
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The City of Edinburg is giving residents until the last week of January to turn their real Christmas trees into mulch.

Residents are encouraged to visit one of the following locations on or before Jan. 27 to recycle their Christmas trees:

  • 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Resource Recovery Center, located at 3102 S. Business 281
  • 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Edinburg Regional Landfill, located at 8601 N. Jasman Rd.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Edinburg Nature Trail Park, located at 1300 N. Doolittle Rd.

All trees must be completely bare of all ornaments, lights and tinsel to be recycled.

Trees over six feet must be cut in half and cannot be bagged. Live wreaths, garlands and plants will not be accepted.

The mulch made from the recycled trees will be used for beautification projects throughout the city, Jaine Chapa, recycling coordinator for the City of Edinburg, said.

Questions regarding the recycling initiative can be directed to (956) 381-5635.

