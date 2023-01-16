ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

8-7-0-4, SB: 9

(eight, seven, zero, four; SB: nine)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
witzamfm.com

Boys Basketball A.P. Rankings

Local Sources - This week's Associated Press Boys Basketball rankings. 3A- #3 North Daviess, #15 Ev. Memorial, #18 Heritage Hills. 2A- #1 Linton-Stockton, #3 South Spencer, #9 Providence. 1A- #1 Orleans, #2 Bloomfield, #4 Loogootee, #5 Ev. Christian, #10 Barr-Reeve.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year

Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us

INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?” For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to book a flight to California or plan […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Taking a closer look at the RV industry in Indiana

Indiana is known as the recreational vehicle capital of the world, and 80% of the world’s RV factories are located in northern Indiana. This week’s “Industry Focus” segment highlights the RV industry across the state. We spoke with Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV, about...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WHITESTOWN, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy