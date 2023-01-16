ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Sports on TV for Friday, January 20

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Pa. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) CBSSN — Ball St. at Kent St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St. COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m. SECN — Missouri at LSU. 7:30 p.m. ESPNU — Florida at...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m. Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m. Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTOP

Patrick Surtain Sr. to coach Florida St.’s defensive backs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime NFL defensive back Patrick Surtain Sr. has landed his first college assistant coaching job. Surtain, a two-time All-Pro who played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, will join the Florida State staff as its defensive backs coach, the school announced Wednesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead

1891 — The International YMCA in Springfield, Mass. is the site of the first official basketball game. Peach baskets were used, but it wasn’t until 1905 that someone removed the baskets’ bottoms. 1937 — Nels Stewart of the New York Americans becomes the NHL’s all-time scorer with...
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Smith is first FT female NFL coach

1891 — The International YMCA in Springfield, Mass. is the site of the first official basketball game. Peach baskets were used, but it wasn’t until 1905 that someone removed the baskets’ bottoms. 1937 — Nels Stewart of the New York Americans becomes the NHL’s all-time scorer with...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Mavericks’ Wood to miss multiple games with broken thumb

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood will miss multiple games with a broken left thumb. The injury to Wood’s non-shooting hand occurred during the Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night, the team said Thursday. He will be re-evaluated next week. Wood winced in...
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

Christian Ramirez joins MLS’s Columbus from Aberdeen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Forward Christian Ramirez is returning to Major League Soccer with the Columbus Crew. He transferred from Scotland’s Aberdeen on Thursday and agreed to a two-year deal with the Crew that includes a team option for 2025. The 31-year-old from California joined Aberdeen ahead of...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy