Indianapolis, IN

IN Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

01-25-30-31-33

(one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $286,500

Cash4Life

22-28-32-44-54, Cash Ball: 3

(twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-four, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)

Quick Draw Midday

03-05-07-14-17-18-19-23-24-34-37-42-48-52-55-66-68-74-78-80, BE: 3

(three, five, seven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-eight, eighty; BE: three)

Daily Three-Midday

3-9-9, SB: 9

(three, nine, nine; SB: nine)

Daily Three-Evening

9-2-8, SB: 6

(nine, two, eight; SB: six)

Daily Four-Midday

8-7-0-4, SB: 9

(eight, seven, zero, four; SB: nine)

Daily Four-Evening

1-5-1-9, SB: 6

(one, five, one, nine; SB: six)

Quick Draw Evening

02-04-11-12-21-22-27-29-30-34-39-50-58-60-62-66-67-68-72-75, BE: 58

(two, four, eleven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-five; BE: fifty-eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000

The Associated Press

Arkansas panel advances bill to restrict drag performances

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Drag performances would be classified as adult-oriented businesses under an bill in Arkansas that a legislative panel endorsed Thursday. It’s the latest in a growing number of Republican-backed proposals nationwide to restrict or ban the shows. The state Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee advanced the proposal, which would also prohibit drag shows from public property. It next goes to the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote as early as Monday. Drag shows have been targeted by right-wing activists and politicians in recent months. Arkansas’ bill is among more than 120 restrictions on LGBTQ people that have been introduced in statehouses so far this year, the American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday. Drag story hours — which feature drag queens reading books to children — and other events have prompted protests by activists who portray them as harmful to children. Opponents of Arkansas’ proposed restrictions say they demonize an art form and marginalize LGBTQ people.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Florida House speaker wants to expand school voucher program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida would make every student eligible for vouchers to attend private school with taxpayer money under proposed legislation House Speaker Paul Renner said Thursday will be a priority for the session that begins in March. The bill could greatly expand the state’s current voucher programs, but would give priority to low-income and special needs students ahead of wealthier families seeking help with private school tuition. “We already have more school choice children, more people that are using choice options in this state than any other state in the country,” Renner said during a news conference. “We’re simply making sure no one’s left out.” He said he’s not concerned that the legislation could create a mass exodus from public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi House OKs ban on minors' gender-confirming care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House voted Thursday to ban gender-confirming care for minors, joining about a dozen other conservative states in trying to restrict health care access for young transgender people. Republican Rep. Nick Bain said in response to Democrats’ questions during a debate that he knows no examples of such surgeries being done on people younger than 18 in Mississippi. Bain, of Corinth, said some young transgender people have received hormone treatments in the state, but he did not know how many. He said the bill was filed because “there is a presence and a threat” of young people receiving medical procedures to transition from the gender they were assigned at birth. “To me, it sounds like a solution in search of a problem,” said Democratic Rep. Bryant Clark of Pickens.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma court says Kickapoo Reservation was disestablished

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the historic Kickapoo Reservation in the central part of the state was disestablished more than a century ago and no longer exists. The court’s decision involves a case in which a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma challenged his state conviction on four counts of lewd acts with a child.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn’t spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Commissioner Robert Spindell, who also served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump, again on Wednesday refused to resign. Spindell was first appointed in 2019 by former Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu reappointed him in 2021 for a term that expires in May 2026. Spindell has been under pressure after he publicly applauded GOP tactics in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterm, crediting them with depressing turnout from Black and Hispanic voters. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate signed onto a statement Wednesday asking LeMahieu to rescind his appointment of Spindell. Democratic Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Mark Thomsen, along with multiple Milwaukee-based community organizers and voting rights groups, have also called on Spindell to resign.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill congressman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal jury convicted a Kansas man on Thursday after he admitted in court that he threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner. Chase Neill was found guilty after acting as his own attorney and questioning the congressman on the witness stand. Neill also testified during the trial, and he told jurors he was a messenger from God and that he threatened LaTurner for ignoring his concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people’s souls.
TOPEKA, KS
The Associated Press

West Virginia youth gender-affirmation surgery ban advances

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. West Virginia lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation after little discussion Thursday, sending it to the House Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of the three Democrats on the 25-member committee, who both spoke against it. The rest of the committee is dominated by Republicans, like the rest of the state legislature. No GOP lawmakers explained their votes in support. Gender-affirming health care for youths, including surgery and hormone therapy, has been a target for Republicans in recent years.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

