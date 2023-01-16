Read full article on original website
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Chiefs milestones to hit vs. Jags in playoffs
There is history to achieve in almost every single Kansas City Chiefs game and the playoffs are no different.
Report: Bears ask to interview Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray
The Chicago Bears are reportedly looking to a division rival to fill a vacancy on their defensive staff. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Bears have requested permission to interview Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray. He also has an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their defensive coordinator position.
Five plays that shaped the Week 10 Chiefs-Jags game
In Week 10, the Chiefs beat the Jags 27-17 in a game that was well in hand by the fourth quarter.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
