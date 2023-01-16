ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia has cheapest vehicle maintenance costs

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to WalletHub’s 2023 Best and Worst States to Drive In study , West Virginia has the lowest vehicle maintenance cost.

For vehicle maintenance costs, West Virginia beats out Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming for the cheapest.

The study says that West Virginia is number 25 on the list of best and worst states to drive in.

According to WalletHub, West Virginia’s share of rush-hour traffic congestion is 6%. The highest is California with 87%.

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?

West Virginia is also near the bottom of the list of car washes per capita. The study says it is ranked 47 with Hawaii, Vermont and Alaska having fewer car washes.

Comments / 6

solid gold
3d ago

it's real because most cars in west Virginia are old technology, and people are punished with taxes every year on their vehicles and the newest ones pay the most...

Reply
5
Guest
3d ago

well this must be fake news. with all the pothikes in this state, im pretty sure it is fake news.

Reply
5
Michael Meabon
3d ago

as someone who has suspension damage every year from potholes I beg to differ

Reply
5
WOWK 13 News

