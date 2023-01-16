Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Second suspect pleads not guilty in Fond du Lac shooting death
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A second suspect has pleaded not guilty to an October murder and armed robbery. Julius Freeman Jr. entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No trial date was set. He returns to court Feb. 24 for a status conference.
Police: Janesville man arrested for selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man was arrested on Wednesday on several drug charges. The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Rock County Special Investigations Unit had been conducting an investigation. They served search warrants at an apartment in the 1900 block of Dupont Drive and a storage unit in the 3300 block […]
CBS 58
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
Fox11online.com
FBI offering reward in Madison office arson and attack investigation
(WLUK) -- The FBI in Milwaukee is offering a $25,000 reward for information in last year's Wisconsin Family Action Office arson investigation. Authorities need the public's help in identifying the individual(s) responsible for the May 8, 2022 incident at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office, at 2801 International Lane, in Madison.
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop leads to deputies finding several drugs in Columbia County, driver in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County inmate dies in jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
4th person charged in connection to death of USPS worker, Aundre Cross
A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of United States Postal Service (USPS) employee Aundre Cross.
wearegreenbay.com
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed Against Adult In Oshkosh Middle School Fight
An adult is facing charges following a fight at an Oshkosh middle school. The D.A. filed charges yesterday against 37-year-old Charlotte Fletcher. Police say she forced her way into Merrill Middle School last week and began shouting and cursing at school staff members. Fletcher raced to the school after getting...
WBAY Green Bay
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
radioplusinfo.com
1-17-23 high speed chase-fdl county
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced for killing wife, another man in Omro
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – Andrew Clark was sentenced Tuesday to back-to-back life sentences with no chance for parole for killing his wife and a witness to her murder. Clark shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A jury convicted him of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
Man found guilty of 3 Milwaukee bank robberies by federal jury
A Milwaukee man was found guilty by a federal jury last week for several crimes, including three bank robberies.
WISN
Firearm found in Waukesha police chief's carry-on bag during security screening
MILWAUKEE — During security screening at Mitchell International Airport, a firearm was found in the Waukesha police chief's carry-on bar, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said. Chief Dan Thompson was stopped from entering Concourse C. He was taken to a sheriff's office substation for questioning. The sheriff's office said...
radioplusinfo.com
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county
An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
