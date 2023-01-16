Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO