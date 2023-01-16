Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
ClickOnDetroit.com
33 years ago: Baby found dead, abandoned on front porch in Detroit
DETROIT – A baby was found dead on the front porch of a home in Detroit more than three decades ago. The baby was found on Jan. 19, 1990. It has been 33 years and she still has not been identified. She is described as Black, 1′4′' tall and...
fox2detroit.com
Quite a calling: 3 generations of family work demolition removing Detroit blight
FOX 2 (WJBK) - One Detroit family is working hard to tackle blight in the city - and it has become a multigenerational calling. "When I graduated high school I went and did a year of college and figured out that it wasn’t for me," said Leo Mumpfield Jr.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
Saxophonist Ravi Coltrane to perform in Detroit, his mother’s birthplace — and other Detroit music news
Plus: The Lexington has quietly been putting on amazing shows in Woodbridge
'We love him dearly': Family searches for Detroit teen last seen in November
Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.
fox2detroit.com
'Absurd:' Mother of Zion Foster blasts prison release of man who disposed her body into dumpster
Mother of Zion Foster livid that cousin who lied to police about her, is released from prison. The past year has been agony for the family of Zion Foster. It was this time last year -- authorities were searching for the missing 17-year-old. Now the person who was spending time behind bars in connection to her disappearance -- is once again a free man.
Tv20detroit.com
Cousin of missing Detroit teen Zion Foster released from custody after completing bootcamp program
(WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that the cousin of Zion Foster has been released from prison after completing a boot camp program. Jaylin Brazier was released Tuesday from the Special Alternative Incarceration Facility at the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson. He had been sentenced in March...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
fox2detroit.com
Veteran Detroit firefighter accused of selling drugs
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A veteran Detroit firefighter is facing charges for selling drugs. FOX 2 is not releasing the name of the 49-year-old firefighter because he has not been formally arraigned. The drugs he is accused of selling are hydrocodone, Vicodin and Adderall. He is charged in Eastpointe with...
Michigan mom and 2 kids found frozen to death in park, daughter survives
A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger, authorities said. The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were discovered Sunday afternoon in a park in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsies revealed all three succumbed to hypothermia. Authorities were alerted to the tragedy by Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who knocked on a door and said her family was dead nearby. The daughter is in stable condition at the hospital. “This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,”...
Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with ticket gifted from friend
A teenager in Detroit has won a $613,000 Lucky 7 Fast Money jackpot with a ticket that was gifted to her by a friend. The ticket was purchased at a gas station on Van Dyke Road in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Musician loses keyboard while driving to Southfield studio
A Metro Detroit musician has been searching all weekend for his keyboard that fell out of his truck. He is hoping someone saw it and will come forward.
fox2detroit.com
Jaylin Brazier: Cousin who admitted to throwing cousin Zion Foster into dumpster released after 10 months
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A little more than a year since Zion Foster disappeared and ten months after her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was sentenced for lying to police about what happened to her body, the 23-year-old relative is now out of prison after completing a special program. Brazier, 23,...
Warren woman worried after person with stepladder seen in backyard overnight
A Warren family is on edge after a person with a stepladder was seen hopping their fence at 2 a.m. Friday and lurking in their backyard.
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after man killed, woman shot outside Detroit gas station on Christmas
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after shooting two people on Christmas in Detroit. Police said the suspect walked up to a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in the 12700 block of Fenkell around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The suspect shot into the truck, hitting and killing a 26-year-old man and striking a 25-year-old woman.
Detroit Metro Airport sees spike in vehicle thefts in 2022
"You can't really trust your vehicle there," Brian Adams, previous owner of a 2021 Jeep Track Hawk said.
fox2detroit.com
Artificial Intelligence meets beer: AI crafts recipe for new Atwater brew made in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The secret behind Atwater Brewery's newest beer? A computer. The Detroit-based brewery tasked artificial intelligence with creating a beer recipe. The AI selected Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops for the brew, a tropical and citrus beer named Artificial Intelligence IPA. Joe Platt, the quality manager at...
Cousin suspected in Zion Foster's disappearance released early from prison
The main suspect in the disappearance of her daughter 17-year-old Zion Foster was released from prison just 10 months into a 23-month minimum sentence.
