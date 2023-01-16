ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Veteran Detroit firefighter accused of selling drugs

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A veteran Detroit firefighter is facing charges for selling drugs. FOX 2 is not releasing the name of the 49-year-old firefighter because he has not been formally arraigned. The drugs he is accused of selling are hydrocodone, Vicodin and Adderall. He is charged in Eastpointe with...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Michigan mom and 2 kids found frozen to death in park, daughter survives

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after a surviving daughter sought help from a stranger, authorities said. The bodies of Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were discovered Sunday afternoon in a park in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Autopsies revealed all three succumbed to hypothermia.  Authorities were alerted to the tragedy by Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who knocked on a door and said her family was dead nearby. The daughter is in stable condition at the hospital. “This tragedy was based in a mental health crisis,”...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after man killed, woman shot outside Detroit gas station on Christmas

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after shooting two people on Christmas in Detroit. Police said the suspect walked up to a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in the 12700 block of Fenkell around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The suspect shot into the truck, hitting and killing a 26-year-old man and striking a 25-year-old woman.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy