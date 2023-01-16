Amazon reportedly taking the keys from ‘Top Gear’ host Jeremy Clarkson following Harry and Meghan tirade

Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Prince Harry And Meghan Refuse Apology For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Jab By Jeremy Clarkson
TV host Jeremy Clarkson opened a can of royal whoop-ass upon himself for his comments about Meghan Markle in a recent column for the UK’s The Sun tabloid. On Saturday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan dismissed an apology by the newspaper for running the column, calling it a “PR stunt” and saying they had not been contacted directly. “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. “A true...
Prince Harry admits he was 'EMBARRASSED' to show Meghan his Nottingham Cottage home
Prince Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that although he had been looking forward to showing Meghan his London home, he worried that the two-bedroom cottage might not live up to expectations.
netflixjunkie.com
After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Popculture
King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace
King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
netflixjunkie.com
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Prince Harry's Interviews Made Him Millions But Cost Him His Reputation
Prince Harry is days away from the release of his long-awaited memoir after an Oprah Winfrey interview and a six-hour Netflix documentary.
Meghan Markle's pal has four-letter response to Clarkson 'losing Amazon deal'
Jeremy Clarkson has reportedly ‘lost’ his Amazon Prime Video deal after making disparaging comments about Meghan Markle.Clarkson, 62, was working with Prime on two shows, The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm but Variety reported that the streaming service is “likely to be parting ways” with Clarkson beyond the already-commissioned seasons of the shows.The British broadcaster faced intense backlash last month after publishing a scathing opinion of Meghan in The Sun.Clarkson wrote that he hates Meghan “on a cellular level” and dreams of the day she is paraded, naked, through Britain while a crowd throws “excrement” at her.Sign up for our...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Not Backing Down From Sharing Horrid Details About Living in Royal Palace
Since leaving the royal palace, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are not backing about their struggles with the royal family, the British tabloids and life in the UK. “I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” the Duchess of Sussex disclosed...
Prince Harry's Book Publicity 'Worst I've Ever Seen' for Reputation—Expert
Prince Harry "smashed it" if his only aim was to sell books, but his publicity tour "has been a disaster" for his reputation, a PR expert told Newsweek.
Kate Middleton Always Got Priority Over Meghan Markle With a Fashion Designer They Both Liked, Royal Commentator Reports
A new report is digging into some fashion drama between the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales that Prince Harry did not include in his memoir 'Spare.'
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Latest Apology; Amazon Reportedly Set To Part Ways With ‘The Grand Tour’ Vet – Update
UPDATED, 12: 25 PM: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded today to Jeremy Clarkson’s latest apology over his recent column in The Sun in which he said he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex. In a tweet via a spokesperson, the couple wrote: “While a new apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny. Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry,’ as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident...
Washington Examiner
Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age
A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Column Receives Record Number Of Complaints
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson’s recent controversial column about Meghan Markle has been revealed to be the most complained about column the regulator’s history. In the since-removed column, Clarkson said he “hated Meghan Markle on a cellular level” and then that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
‘Introducing Sussex Class’: Air New Zealand makes dig at Harry and Meghan after Spare claim
Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level...
netflixjunkie.com
Harry and Megan Digs Reach Sky as Air New Zealand Propels on Royal Controversies’ Air
Prince Harry just dropped his giant (400 pages to be specific) memoir, highly anticipated nonetheless. It is the very memoir that was earlier being considered a hindrance to their multi-million dollar Netflix deal. However, the famine of the lack of insider royal drama following the Oprah interview has been reimbursed by the once Duke and Duchess of Sussex very generously. They released their tell-all Netflix documentary towards the end of 2022 .
Comments / 0