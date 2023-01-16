18 new concerts coming to Tampa Bay, including Rauw Alejandro and Jabbawockeez
Tampa Bay's concert calendar stays busy, and the last week's onslaught of new concert announcements includes an Amalie Arena show from Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro, who's kicking off his "Saturno" world tour in Tampa, where famed dance crew Jabbawockeez plays support.
See the latest list of new concert announcements below.
Claudia Schmidt Saturday, Jan. 21. 6:30 p.m. Call (727) 323-2787 for tickets. Craftsman House Gallery, St. Petersburg
David Roth Saturday, Jan. 21. 7 p.m. $20. Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
Sam E. Hues w/Pusha Preme/Lil Fancy/Louis Junior/Notsew/Jay Browne/Jroc Jones/Jst Ray/DJ Qeys F riday, Jan. 27. 8 p.m. $10. Crowbar, Ybor City
Winter Formal feat. Peace Cult/Pandapaws/MOKA/Riffed Friday, Feb. 3. 7 p.m. $15 solo, $20 couple. Crowbar, Ybor City
Winter Warmer: Liquid Pennies w/Spoiled Rat/Chlorinefields/Jordan Esker & The Hundred Percent/Adam Randall/Physical Plant/Witch Hiatus/more Friday-Sunday, Feb. 3-5. 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. TBD. Cage Brewing, St. Petersburg
Emo Night Tampa: Soft Bite w/Kick Veronica/Sligh Saturday, Feb. 4. 9 p.m. No cover. The Hub, Tampa
Hollyglen w/Pilot Jonezz/Hollowhouse/Overthinker/Penny Fountain Saturday, Feb. 4. 7 p.m. $15. Crowbar, Ybor City
Rauw Alejandro w/Jabbawockeez Saturday, March 4. 8 p.m. $46.20 & up. Amalie Arena, Tampa
Greg Koch feat. The Koch Marshall Trio w/LaRue Nickelson Trio feat. Taylor & Ashley Galbraith Friday, March 10. 8 p.m. $15. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa
Matt Stell Friday, March 24. 10 p.m. $20 & up. Dallas Bull, Tampa
Astari Nite and Dead Cool w/Offerings/DJ Winters Saturday, March 25. 8 p.m. $15. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa
Big Wild w/Bay Ledges Thursday, March 30. 8 p.m. $29.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
Crunk Witch w/Swell Rell Friday, March 31. 8:30 p.m. $10. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
Nothing More w/Crown The Empire/Thousand Below Sunday, April 2. 7 p.m. $26.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
Tuff Turf w/Ortrotasce/Sleeping Pills Friday, April 7. 8 p.m. $10. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
John Morgan (opening for Chase Rice w/Read Southall Band) Friday, April 28. 7 p.m. $30.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
Hank Williams Jr. w/Old Crow Medicine Show Friday, May 19. 7 p.m. $29.50 & up. Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Eric Church w/Whiskey Myers S aturday, Sept. 30. 7:30 p.m. Prices TBA. Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
