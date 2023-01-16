ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

18 new concerts coming to Tampa Bay, including Rauw Alejandro and Jabbawockeez

By Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Rauw Alejandro, who plays Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on March 3, 2023.
Tampa Bay's concert calendar stays busy, and the last week's onslaught of new concert announcements includes an Amalie Arena show from Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro, who's kicking off his "Saturno" world tour in Tampa, where famed dance crew Jabbawockeez plays support.

See the latest list of new concert announcements below.


Claudia Schmidt Saturday, Jan. 21. 6:30 p.m. Call (727) 323-2787 for tickets. Craftsman House Gallery, St. Petersburg

David Roth Saturday, Jan. 21. 7 p.m. $20. Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

Sam E. Hues w/Pusha Preme/Lil Fancy/Louis Junior/Notsew/Jay Browne/Jroc Jones/Jst Ray/DJ Qeys F riday, Jan. 27. 8 p.m. $10. Crowbar, Ybor City

Winter Formal feat. ​​Peace Cult/Pandapaws/MOKA/Riffed Friday, Feb. 3. 7 p.m. $15 solo, $20 couple. Crowbar, Ybor City

Winter Warmer: Liquid Pennies w/Spoiled Rat/Chlorinefields/Jordan Esker & The Hundred Percent/Adam Randall/Physical Plant/Witch Hiatus/more
Friday-Sunday, Feb. 3-5. 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. TBD. Cage Brewing, St. Petersburg

Emo Night Tampa: Soft Bite w/Kick Veronica/Sligh Saturday, Feb. 4. 9 p.m. No cover. The Hub, Tampa

Hollyglen w/Pilot Jonezz/Hollowhouse/Overthinker/Penny Fountain Saturday, Feb. 4. 7 p.m. $15. Crowbar, Ybor City

Rauw Alejandro w/Jabbawockeez Saturday, March 4. 8 p.m. $46.20 & up. Amalie Arena, Tampa

Greg Koch feat. The Koch Marshall Trio w/LaRue Nickelson Trio feat. Taylor & Ashley Galbraith Friday, March 10. 8 p.m. $15. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa


Matt Stell Friday, March 24. 10 p.m. $20 & up. Dallas Bull, Tampa

Astari Nite and Dead Cool w/Offerings/DJ Winters Saturday, March 25. 8 p.m. $15. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa

Big Wild w/Bay Ledges Thursday, March 30. 8 p.m. $29.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

Crunk Witch w/Swell Rell Friday, March 31. 8:30 p.m. $10. Hooch and Hive, Tampa

Nothing More w/Crown The Empire/Thousand Below Sunday, April 2. 7 p.m. $26.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

Tuff Turf w/Ortrotasce/Sleeping Pills Friday, April 7. 8 p.m. $10. Hooch and Hive, Tampa


John Morgan (opening for Chase Rice w/Read Southall Band) Friday, April 28. 7 p.m. $30.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

Hank Williams Jr. w/Old Crow Medicine Show Friday, May 19. 7 p.m. $29.50 & up. Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Eric Church w/Whiskey Myers S aturday, Sept. 30. 7:30 p.m. Prices TBA. Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

