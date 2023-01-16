Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official
The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.The dead bodies of 68...
Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people
Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
msn.com
Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead
Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
Passengers' hats and belongings were sucked out of a plane after a door swung open mid-flight, report says
Shortly after take-off, the rear entry ramp door of the Russian charter flight slid open, per the Independent.
iheart.com
WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes
At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Internet in Disbelief As Passenger Shares View From Etihad's 'Window Seat'
Several users on TikTok sympathized with the passenger's predicament, one saying: "I would hyperventilate."
A flight was delayed after passengers were sent pictures of plane crashes via Apple AirDrop, report says
One image sent to passengers on the Tel Aviv-Istanbul flight was of the 2009 Hudson River crash with a caption in Arabic, the Times of Israel reported.
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
Nepal plane crash victims: British ballet dancer dies one day after birthday
British ballet dancer Ruan Crighton was today confirmed as being among the dozens of victims who were killed after a plane crashed into a gorge in Nepal before setting on fire.
Final photo of Gold Coast Sea World helicopter crash victims before they boarded the flight
The last photo of a mother and son before a horror helicopter crash changed their family's lives forever shows them holding tickets for the fatal trip.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Comments / 0