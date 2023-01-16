Read full article on original website
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Strawberry Coconut Overnight Oats
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a healthy alternative for breakfast. 2 Tbsp Date Syrup (or other sweeteners) Combine oats and chia and stir. Portion into three jars. In a medium bowl, combine coconut milk, sweetener, and vanilla, and stir. Portion 1/3 of the mixture into each jar and stir once to ensure the liquid makes it to oats and the bottom of each jar. Top each jar of oats with frozen strawberries and refrigerate overnight. Top with coconut shavings and serve.
KYTV
Ensure your furnace filter is the right one with these tips
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are many tasks most of us will complete countless times, one of which is changing your air filters. It’s recommended to change your furnace filter every two to three months. But how do you know it’s the right one?. Drew Compton with Air...
KYTV
Foods that may be in short supply in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 was a challenging year for supply chains, it was an expensive year for producers and it was a poor yield year for growers. As a result, there may be shortages of some items in stores throughout this year. Russia and Ukraine account for 20% of...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Enter to win Pet of the Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a photogenic pet? Enter to win our new Pet of the Month contest! Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus and an extra gift card with the same amount will go to a rescue charity of your choice!
koamnewsnow.com
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
KYTV
Roof experts in the Ozarks share importance of inspections
After serving on Springfield’s City Council for the past six years, Richard Ollis won’t be running for re-election this spring. Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals...
KYTV
Springfield restaurant owners feeling the rising cost of eggs, raising menu prices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve been to the grocery store recently you’ve definitely noticed the prices of eggs have in some cases doubled. Price increases like these can be really difficult for local restaurants like the College Street Café because while you have to break a couple of eggs to make an omelet you shouldn’t have to break the bank.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
KYTV
Fire damages restaurant in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a cafe in Monett on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire a the Cubs Cafe on State Highway 37 south of the city. They arrived at the business with flames coming from the vent system. One group of firefighters knocked down the fire at the front of the building. Another group of firefighters battled the fire on the roof. Firefighters contained the flames after 30 minutes.
KYTV
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Lower flu numbers in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy flu season with cases peaking much earlier but after long wait times and bed shortages, relief is in sight. “The numbers have dipped quite a bit, it’s really a big mix,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, the Medical Director for Coxhealth Urgent Cares. “There’s a lot of probable explanations for the decrease in the viruses. They spread like a wildfire in the woods, once the underbrush is burned, it isn’t going to burn again and as it infects individuals and they clear the virus, they’re left with a little bit of developmental immunity, which provides some protection at least temporarily.”
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather
Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. A new art class at Missouri State University brings people 62 and older to the school to tell their stories. Missouri students still choosing virtual learning,...
KYTV
Wonders of Wildlife is rehabilitating logger head sea turtles from a cold-stunning event in New England
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Wonders of Wildlife is home to thousands of animals. Now, ten loggerhead sea turtles are calling the aquarium their temporary home while they recover from a cold-stunning event in New England.
KYTV
Still warm today with rain on the way
Workers and volunteers with Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrated more than three decades of making a difference in their community. BUYER BEWARE: Springfield's Better Business Bureau shares the red flags for buying tickets online. Updated: 1 hour ago. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Tuesday before our...
Ozarks First.com
Springfield’s Best: Ozarks Event Center
If you’re looking for an amazing venue to hold your next event, look no further. Opened in July, 2022, Ozarks Event Center is a 9,000 square foot venue that will be proud to host your group. Located just south of Springfield, we’re a convenient destination that will provide a great space to host your wedding, corporate event, charity fundraiser, gala, banquet, dinner or any other event you may have. Featuring a full service bar and an amazing array of caterers and amenities, we’re confident that we will be host to Memories That Last A Lifetime! Get in touch with us today and let’s talk about your next event. We’d love to work with you.
KYTV
City leaders in Ozark, Mo., discuss building inspection requirements following collapse
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been nearly three weeks since part of a 140-year-old building on the square in Ozark crashed down, and nearby businesses are still picking up the pieces. After the incident, KY3 News looked into the building inspection requirements in the city of Ozark and asked about safety moving forward.
KYTV
On Your Side: Did you get this text about a Greene and Christian County survey?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several say they’ve received a text recently asking to take a Greene or Christian County survey. Is it legit?. That’s the short answer. It reads: Could you share your thoughts in this three-minute Greene County survey? There’s a survey monkey link. The Christian County version says the same thing. County workers tell On Your Side they did not send out the text.
KYTV
Nixa Police Department warns of potential scam selling merchandise with patch on it
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department warns of a potential scam selling shirts, hoodies, and more with its patch on it. In a Facebook post, the department says it is not affiliated with this website, and if you order anything, it may not ship to you. Police said...
KYTV
BUYER BEWARE: Springfield's Better Business Bureau shares the red flags for buying tickets online
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State. Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo. A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestone
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Workers and volunteers with Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrated more than three decades of making a difference in their community. Leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off what will be a year-long celebration. The organization has been building homes and offering interest-free mortgage loans to those in need since 1988.
