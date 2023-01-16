ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Lebron James says FAMU over everything

By Tolly Carr
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47sGtE_0kGXQ7Fk00

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night but it was a win for Florida A&M University. Lebron James wore a sleek FAMU colorway of his signature shoe during the game that caught fire on social media.

James was wearing his Nike ‘LeBron XX Florida A&M’ Player Exclusive sneaker.

It was his words however that carried the real weight.

“FAM over everything,” James said into the camera during pregame.

The 38 year old superstar did his part nearly scoring a triple double in the 113-112 loss to Philadelphia. James finished with 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

He also made history along the way in his exclusive FAMU kicks. Lebron James became just the second person in NBA history to score at least 38,000 career points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He is 363 points shy of breaking the all-time scoring record in the NBA.

Florida A&M’s athletic programs have been outfitted in LeBron James uniforms , apparel and footwear since 2021. It was announced then as a part of a partnership with Nike that will run for six years.

The post Lebron James says FAMU over everything appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

Brittney Griner appears at Phoenix MLK Day march

Brittney Griner made a surprise appearance Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Phoenix, just weeks after she was released from a Russian penal colony. Griner, the Phoenix Mercury and Olympics basketball star, surprised a group who had gathered for the march on what would have been King's 94th birthday, attending the event with her wife, Cherelle Griner.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Benzinga

Brittney Griner Attends Martin Luther King Jr. March In Phoenix, First Appearance Since Release From Russia

Brittney Griner surprised the crowd gathered on Monday for the annual MLK Day March in Phoenix on what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday. The Phoenix Mercury superstar showed up at the event with her wife Cherelle and posed for photos with with fans who were clearly elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison on Dec. 8. when she was exchanged for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news

Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy