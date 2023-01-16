Hundreds marched for MLK Jr. Day in Fort Myers

Hundreds gathered in the City of Fort Myers to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The weather was chilly to start but once the sun was shining it turned out to be a picture perfect day for a march of MLK's legacy.

The Dunbar Festival Committee put on its annual march where hundreds gathered at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Library, and walked 1.7 miles to Centennial park.

Many other cities have a parades to honor Dr. King and his work as a civil rights activists. However, Martin Byrd, the head of the Festival Committee, says "we choose to hold a commemorative march." He says as an educator he believes the best way to learn about something is to be part of it and this is a way for them to recreate protest marches of the 60's.

The Dunbar High School Marching band, dance and cheer team provided music during the march and on stage at the new amphitheater downtown at the end of the march.

At the end of the walk to Centennial park dozens of food trucks lined the street next to the park, so that locals can enjoy food and celebrate together.

After the festivities wrap up the Florida Rep. is inviting the community to watch a documentary at the historic Arcade Theater at 6pm. The film is called, "How Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Changed the World".

The Dunbar Festival Committee wants to remind the community to save the date for the MLK Legacy Gala which will be held on February 11th this year. To learn more or buy tickets click here.

