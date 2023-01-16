ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Nate Oats discusses capital murder arrest of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles

By Drew Taylor
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KADJ_0kGXQ3iq00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — On Monday afternoon, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats began a press conference by offering his condolences to the friends and family of a shooting victim that one of his players is accused of being part of.

“I just want to start today by offering my deepest condolences to the family of Jamea Harris,” Oats said. “Young woman, daughter and mother, who was taken away way too soon by a senseless act. We’re keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve.”

Oats’ press conference came a day after player Darius Miles, 21 , was charged with capital murder in a shooting that happened near University Boulevard Sunday morning. Harris, 23, of Birmingham, was found shot to death in her car along the 400 block of Grace Street.

Michael Davis, 20, of Maryland, was also arrested and charged in the shooting.

“It’s really a tragedy all around,” said Oats, who added that he had spoken with Miles’ mother shortly after his arrest. “I wish we weren’t havening to address the situation, but we have to pull together as a team at this point and be there for each other.”

Earlier this season, Miles had gone back home to Washington, D.C. to deal with a “personal matter.” He had also missed on playing time during the season due to an ankle injury. Miles said that neither event were related to the shooting.

Oats said that due to the ongoing investigation into the shooting, there was not more he could add that wasn’t already public information, but that his thoughts and prayers were with Harris’ friends and family, as well as with Miles.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident that I wish we weren’t having to deal with today,” he said.

The team will play Vanderbilt Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch the full press conference here.

