Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America’s Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the […]
Five plays that shaped the Week 10 Chiefs-Jags game
In Week 10, the Chiefs beat the Jags 27-17 in a game that was well in hand by the fourth quarter.
NBC4 Columbus
Report: Saints’ Jordan Wins Appeal for Fine Over Alleged Fake Injury
The former Pro Bowler was among several members of the organization penalized by the NFL in December following Week 13. View the original article to see embedded media. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is no longer facing discipline from the NFL after winning his appeal of a $50,000 fine he received last month for allegedly faking an injury during a game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Bills’ Jordan Poyer Gives Blunt Advice for Tom Brady
The safety has a 0–11 record against the quarterback.
