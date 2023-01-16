Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
PANW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $141.68, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock
ISRG - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the increasing adoption of the da Vinci Surgical System and strong global presence. Although the company is facing inflationary headwinds, its improved margins in the third quarter and lower-than-previously-expected operating expense growth are boosting sentiments. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3...
Zacks.com
3 Wireless Stocks Set to Ride on 5G Rollout, Cloud Transition
MSI - Free Report) , Juniper Networks, Inc. (. JNPR - Free Report) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (. CMTL - Free Report) are likely to benefit from the increasing demand for state-of-the-art wireless products with a vast proliferation of IoT, fiber densification and a gradual shift to cloud services. Industry...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Jack Henry (JKHY) Expands Credit Card Offerings With TIB
JKHY - Free Report) expanded its credit card offering in partnership with TIB to strengthen its payment solutions portfolio. Jack Henry is leveraging TIB’s Agent Credit Card program for this purpose. With this program, Jack Henry will help various financial institutions to issue credit cards seamlessly. Financial institutions will...
Zacks.com
AT&T (T) Partners Northrop Grumman for Key 5G Defense Service
T - Free Report) collaborated with Northrop Grumman Corporation (. NOC - Free Report) and Fujitsu to design new 5G-powered open architecture capabilities to support joint force. To transmit intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data and video, radios were used in conjunction with AT&T's private 5G network, Northrop Grumman's tactical data links and Fujitsu's Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) at the demonstration.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Essential Utilities (WTRG) Unveils 2023 & Long-Term Guidance
WTRG - Free Report) recently announced its long-term guidance, increasing its 3- year capital investment by $100 million annually from the current plan. WTRG also initiated its 2023 earnings guidance and maintained its 2022 earnings expectation. The company expects its earnings per share to increase through 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 to 7%, based off the company’s 2022 guidance range of $1.75-$1.80 earnings per share.
Zacks.com
Zscaler (ZS) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
ZS - Free Report) closed at $113.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism
The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
Zacks.com
Will Top-Line Contraction Affect Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings?
INTC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 73.5%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average. The Santa Clara, CA-based semiconductor company is...
Zacks.com
2 Former Pandemic Darlings Poised to Lead Again
AMZN - Free Report) were the main beneficiaries. From a healthcare perspective, the pandemic underscored the significance of telemedicine and virtual consultations. Electronic health records and other forms of digital healthcare have become more popular. The unusual circumstances sent telehealth stock. Teledoc (. TDOC - Free Report) into the stratosphere.
Zacks.com
Will Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
DAVA - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. This company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 11.52%. For the last reported...
Zacks.com
Why You Should Keep Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) in Your Portfolio
ACHC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of solid investments in technology and profitable assets. Despite facing multiple constraints, shares of ACHC gained 49.2% in the past year. Acadia Healthcare — with a market cap of $7.8 billion — is a behavioral healthcare services provider in...
Zacks.com
PPG Industries (PPG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PPG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 19. The company surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missing it once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 7.8% on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 0.6% in the last reported quarter.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Ramaco Resources (METC) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Zacks.com
Is Allot (ALLT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
ALLT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question. Allot Communications is one of 344 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Realty Income Corporation (O) a Buy Now?
O - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned...
Comments / 0