Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
msn.com

ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna

In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.

