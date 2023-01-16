Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
NFC divisional round: Giants are without water in team hotel after busted pipes
The Giants are a little over 10 hours away from their divisional-round matchup against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Brian Daboll’s team will likely spend the day agitated after their morning started with no running water after a busted pipe according to Jordan Raanan. Coincidence or not, this...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
msn.com
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ed Beard dead at 83
Ed Beard, who played linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and is a member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, died Monday, the NFL team announced. He was 83. No cause of death was given. Beard played for the 49ers from 1965 to 1972 as a middle linebacker and...
Ed Reed out at Bethune-Cookman as contract won’t be ratified
Ed Reed says he won't be the next Bethune-Cookman head coach as the university has chosen not to complete the terms agreed to last month. The post Ed Reed out at Bethune-Cookman as contract won’t be ratified appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Diamondbacks prospect suspended 120 games
Major League Baseball suspended Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Valdez 120 games after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. His
Comments / 0