Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Mexico forfeits matches, fined by FIFA over Zendejas
NEW YORK (AP) — Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas. FIFA said Mexico also was ordered to forfeit three under-23 matches in which it used Zendejas. The governing body did not announce...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
WTOP
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Daniel Evans (25), Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1. Tommy Paul, United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (30), Spain, 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4. Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman...
WTOP
DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Scores
El Mehdi Fakori, Morocco (a) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0