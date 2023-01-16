Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Neighborhood Enforcement Team Recovers Firearm, Large Quantity Of Narcotics In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 12 at 3:48 p.m., officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive and Old Washington Road. Further investigation revealed marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded firearm and a large amount of Oxycodone...
WTOP
Va. man gets maximum sentence for killing 2 high school classmates
A Fairfax County, Virginia, jury recommended the maximum sentence for a man convicted of shooting and killing two of his South County High School classmates — and that’s exactly what he got. Zachary Burkard, 20, was convicted last August on two counts of manslaughter for killing 17-year-old Ersheen...
WTOP
Alexandria woman accused of stealing car with child inside
An Alexandria, Virginia, woman faces abduction and grand larceny charges after police say she stole an SUV on Sunday — while a 6-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat. The Fairfax County Police Department said 40-year-old Tanisha Hall was arrested Wednesday evening after officers tracked down a second car stolen from the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in the Lincolnia area.
Fairfax Co. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting deaths of classmates
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A Fairfax County judge sentenced a young man, who was convicted in the shooting deaths of two of his high school classmates, to 20 years in prison Thursday. Zachary Burkard, who committed the deadly shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia in 2021 when he was 18, was...
Crews from 3 departments called to fight fire in Fairfax
Several neighbors reported hearing what sounded like an explosion prior to the fire, and two neighbors reported seeing flames underneath the deck. There were several smoke alarms inside the home but it is not known if they were working at the time of the fire.
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
WTOP
With 1 in custody, police still seeking others in Metrobus shooting that hurt 2 kids
A child who was wounded in a shooting last Wednesday says it happened when he was stepping off a Metrobus with his grandmother in D.C.’s Brightwood neighborhood to escape a fight, according to court documents. Police said a 9-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl had injuries that were not life-threatening...
WTOP
Ghost gun used in carjacking, 2 Prince George’s Co. teens arrested
Two teenage boys are accused of stealing a car on gunpoint in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and police are still looking for the third suspect. It happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. on the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officers saw the car 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills. Police pursued the vehicle. The suspects crashed into a tree at Southern and Eastern avenues in Southeast D.C.
Man Convicted Of Murdering Former Roommate In Front Of Women, Infant In Montgomery County
A man who forced his way into his former Montgomery County home in 2021 may spend life living behind bars after he was found guilty of murdering 39-year-old James Beverly in front of his family in Silver Spring, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Tremayne Dorsey, 44, was convicted...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County students robbed at knifepoint while getting off school bus
LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Parents in a Prince George’s County neighborhood are on high alert after students from nearby schools were robbed at knifepoint while getting off the school bus. There’s been several incidents in Langley Park where students have been robbed while heading home from school. The...
WTOP
Suspects arrested in connection to Langley Park taxi robberies
Prince George’s County police have arrested three suspects accused of robbing taxi drivers near Langley Park, Maryland, over the last two months. Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez, both residents of the Adelphi area, allegedly took part in five armed robberies of independent taxi drivers from Dec. 12 to Jan. 2.
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
Maryland man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in September 2020 killing of teenager
WASHINGTON — A 24-year-old Maryland man has pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 killing of a teenager in Northwest, D.C. Brandon Nguyen is expected to serve a sentence of seven to 11 years in prison, followed by supervised release, for the shooting death of 17-year-old Brian Ward.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
WTOP
Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police
A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
