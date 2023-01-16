Read full article on original website
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
fox35orlando.com
Man who attacked Sanford bar employee shot, killed by victim's partner, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A man who tried to carjack an employee of a Sanford bar early Thursday was shot and killed by the employee's partner, according to police. Officers of the Sanford Police Department responded to George's Tavern on South French Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.
WESH
FHP: Orange County man arrested after 2021 hit-and-run kills pedestrian
A man has been arrested for a deadly Orange County hit-and-run crash. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Mar. 19, 2021. A car driving on State Road 50 struck a pedestrian, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Sanchez, who was trying to cross lanes near Goldenrod Road. Sanchez died at...
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
WESH
Police searching for suspect who opened fire near busy Orlando intersection
Orlando police are searching for someone they say opened fire near a busy Orlando intersection last night. The shooting happened on Lake Margaret Drive, between the Walmart and the Lowes on 436. Police say there was a report that the person who was shot was inside a car. That person...
WESH
Loved ones hold vigil for Orange County woman found shot dead inside crashed SUV
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones gathered in Orlando on Thursday to honor the life of a mother who was taken from them way too soon. Last week, deputies found Nekaybaw Collier in a wrecked SUV on North Powers Drive and discovered that she had been shot. Collier was...
WESH
Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
fox35orlando.com
Toddler was in car during crime spree in Daytona Beach; 2 arrested, police say
Two people have been arrested on several charges, including aggravated child abuse after officers learned a toddler was in a vehicle in an unsecured car seat, during an armed kidnapping, burglary, and reports of the driver running several red lights, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police took custody of the child and notified the Department of Children and Families.
Fla. teen accused of setting up robbery that resulted in boyfriend’s stabbing death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman stands accused of setting up a robbery at her ex’s home, which resulted in the stabbing death of her 21-year-old boyfriend. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Daytona Beach Police officers responded to 201 Shady Place to a report of a person shot, police said. Upon further investigation, police learned the deceased victim, Devyn Strickland, "had attempted to rob a male inside."
WESH
Police announce arrest made in Titusville hit-and-run
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathaniel Nanan struck a person at the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. They say Nanan never stopped or helped the victim. Nanan was found minutes later...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
WESH
FHP: 45-year-old man dies after being struck by bus in Orlando
Florida Highway Patrol said a man was killed in an Orlando crash Thursday. The crash happened on Lake Ellenor Drive at Dividend Drive in Orlando. The road was shut down on Lake Ellenor Drive as first responders investigated the crash Thursday morning. Before the crash, a 45-year-old man from Kissimmee...
Bodycam footage sheds light on couple accused of kidnapping man with toddler in car
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Body camera footage shows the moment a couple accused of kidnapping a man had their wild ride come to an end. According to police documents, police said they noticed $80 and a cellphone missing after a night of partying. They believe the man they’re accused...
WESH
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
Deputies release name of woman found dead on Royal Street, no suspects info released
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified a woman who was found dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her...
WESH
Orlando police investigate after windows are shattered at LGBTQ bars
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, people at the Southern Nights complex in Orlando’s Milk District spent the day repairing their windows after someone damaged the façade of the beloved gay bars housed inside. Orlando police are investigating after a man was captured on surveillance cameras around 3:40...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man who gave police a fake name insists he has multiple names
10:30 a.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Larceny. A man suspected to be affiliated with a Houston-based criminal gang forced open an ATM machine with a crowbar at the entrance of a local supermarket, stealing $821 in cash. According to a police report, the man...
