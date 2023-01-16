ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
Toddler was in car during crime spree in Daytona Beach; 2 arrested, police say

Two people have been arrested on several charges, including aggravated child abuse after officers learned a toddler was in a vehicle in an unsecured car seat, during an armed kidnapping, burglary, and reports of the driver running several red lights, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police took custody of the child and notified the Department of Children and Families.
Fla. teen accused of setting up robbery that resulted in boyfriend’s stabbing death

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old woman stands accused of setting up a robbery at her ex’s home, which resulted in the stabbing death of her 21-year-old boyfriend. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Daytona Beach Police officers responded to 201 Shady Place to a report of a person shot, police said. Upon further investigation, police learned the deceased victim, Devyn Strickland, "had attempted to rob a male inside."
Police announce arrest made in Titusville hit-and-run

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathaniel Nanan struck a person at the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. They say Nanan never stopped or helped the victim. Nanan was found minutes later...
FHP: 45-year-old man dies after being struck by bus in Orlando

Florida Highway Patrol said a man was killed in an Orlando crash Thursday. The crash happened on Lake Ellenor Drive at Dividend Drive in Orlando. The road was shut down on Lake Ellenor Drive as first responders investigated the crash Thursday morning. Before the crash, a 45-year-old man from Kissimmee...
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
Orlando police investigate after windows are shattered at LGBTQ bars

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, people at the Southern Nights complex in Orlando’s Milk District spent the day repairing their windows after someone damaged the façade of the beloved gay bars housed inside. Orlando police are investigating after a man was captured on surveillance cameras around 3:40...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
Man who gave police a fake name insists he has multiple names

10:30 a.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Larceny. A man suspected to be affiliated with a Houston-based criminal gang forced open an ATM machine with a crowbar at the entrance of a local supermarket, stealing $821 in cash. According to a police report, the man...
