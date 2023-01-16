Read full article on original website
WFAE.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
Moore County authorities remain in dark about culprits of substation attacks
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pete’s Family Restaurant couldn’t cook up any smothered pork chops for four days in December. The Moore County eatery was left in the dark along with more than 45,000 other Duke Energy customers on Dec. 3. “It was a disaster, you know. People got upset,” Pete Kajouras, owner of the restaurant, […]
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation but doesn't cause power outage
EnergyUnited said that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to a problem at the substation in Randolph County.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
Backyard to Bockyard: North Carolinians becoming farmers in wake of rising egg prices
Many people who want to raise chickens these days are most excited about the eggs. Larsen said she has seen a big increase in people looking for backyard chickens.
Highway 401 in Scotland County blocked while crews repair utility lines after crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 401 near Wagram in Scotland County has been shut down while crews work to repair low-hanging utility lines that blocked the road after a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Riverton Road, NCDOT said. […]
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
WFAE.org
Proposed Southeast hydrogen hub involving Duke Energy invited to apply for federal funding
A coalition of energy companies that includes Charlotte-based Duke Energy has made the first cut in its efforts to develop a Southeast hub to produce clean hydrogen. The U.S. Department of Energy notified the Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition three weeks ago that it was one of 33 groups invited to submit a formal application for part of $8 billion in funding nationwide for regional hydrogen hubs.
NC substation shot, energy company confirms; reported shooting comes almost 2 months after Moore County vandalism
The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
Commissioners vote to allow mobile home expansion near 100-year-old farm
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Commissioners gave T D Pate Investments owner the go-ahead Tuesday to more than double the capacity of hi
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March.
Bojangles Launching New 'Hard Sweet Tea' In North Carolina
The North Carolina-based chain is partnering with a local brewery to introduce the twist on its famous sweet tea.
New federal plan could open parts of western NC forests to logging
North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests are among the most visited in the country. The future of roughly half of the combined forests is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about its highest and best use. North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah...
WXII 12
Multiple bullets leave hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at Thomasville substation, EnergyUnited says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies, the SBI and the FBI are investigating a shooting that damaged a substation in Thomasville. According to a press release shared by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the substation on Post Road on Tuesday at about 3 a.m.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
