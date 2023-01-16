ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old.

Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died.

Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified.

Anyone with information in connection to the case can contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

