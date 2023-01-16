ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florien, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, Capital Region Crime Stoppers in Louisiana reported that Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the suspects in the featured image. According to authorities, over the course of the last few months, the suspects have worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousands of dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

Fight At Louisiana Whataburger Caught On Camera

Police are investigating a fight that broke out in the overnight hours of this Louisiana Whataburger location. Parts of the fight were captured on video from bystanders at the restaurant. That video has been released to local TV stations, and has now been made public. The fight happened at the...
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Louisiana – A Mobile, Alabama man has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10 million.
MOBILE, AL
KSLA

Natchitoches man arrested in connection to stabbing

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a man has been arrested for aggravated battery in connection to a stabbing. Johnny Price, 63, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street at around 9:52 a.m. that...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
12NewsNow

Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
BEAUMONT, TX
kalb.com

RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12. RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer...
PINEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 120 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced in federal court on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, that a...
CHURCH POINT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest individual for aggravated battery

The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Johnny Price (B/M, 63 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for aggravated battery with domestic violence for a stabbing that occurred last week. On January 12, 2023 around 9:52 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

