Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for simple burglary suspected of a vehicle break-in at a business after being caught by police wearing a glove matching one found in the victim’s car.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, Capital Region Crime Stoppers in Louisiana reported that Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the suspects in the featured image. According to authorities, over the course of the last few months, the suspects have worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousands of dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.
Fight At Louisiana Whataburger Caught On Camera
Police are investigating a fight that broke out in the overnight hours of this Louisiana Whataburger location. Parts of the fight were captured on video from bystanders at the restaurant. That video has been released to local TV stations, and has now been made public. The fight happened at the...
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reported that the following recent arrests were made by Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. All persons are presumed...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Three Others Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash on US 61
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Three Others Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A four-vehicle crash on US 61 in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man, and moderate injuries to others. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that Troopers with LSP...
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Her Truck Ran Off the Road and Struck a Tree
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Her Truck Ran Off the Road and Struck a Tree. Oak Grove, Louisiana – An unrestrained 79-year-old Louisiana woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 2 when her truck exited the road and struck a tree. On Tuesday,...
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Louisiana – A Mobile, Alabama man has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10 million.
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
KSLA
Natchitoches man arrested in connection to stabbing
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a man has been arrested for aggravated battery in connection to a stabbing. Johnny Price, 63, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street at around 9:52 a.m. that...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12. RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer...
Man arrested after being rescued from tree in Louisiana
A man was arrested after being rescued from a tree, according to authorities.
43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 120 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced in federal court on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, that a...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for aggravated battery
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Johnny Price (B/M, 63 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for aggravated battery with domestic violence for a stabbing that occurred last week. On January 12, 2023 around 9:52 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
fox8live.com
2 arrested, ages 17 and 18, following police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish. According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies attempted to stop a white Kia reported stolen out of New Orleans in the Meraux area of St. Bernard Highway, near the corner of Judy Drive.
