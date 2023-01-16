Read full article on original website
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer
It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason. Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’
Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more
The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
dawgnation.com
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep here is meant to honor the life of Georgia alum and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She loved the University of Georgia and got to show it every day at work. ==========================================. Angela...
Former Tennessee Target Enters The Portal
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, and Tennessee football could be after him.
Devin Willock’s parents make major legal announcement after Georgia player’s death
Deceased Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock’s parents have no plans to sue the university following their son’s death in a fatal car accident. Willock, 20, and Bulldogs football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, were killed in a car accident that occurred less than two miles from the University of Georgia campus this past Sunday night […] The post Devin Willock’s parents make major legal announcement after Georgia player’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ladd McConkey makes massive 2023 Bulldogs decision
After yet another National Championship run, the Georgia Bulldogs are getting back a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has announced that he will be returning for the 2023 season. Ladd McConkey took to social media to announce his decision. He wrote, “One last ride with my guys! […] The post Ladd McConkey makes massive 2023 Bulldogs decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirby Smart: Returning Georgia quarterbacks ‘will get to battle it out’ for starting job
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished off his collegiate career on Jan. 9 with a bang by decimating the TCU defense and helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship. As soon as Bennett and the Bulldogs walked off the field, the focus for many turned to who replaces No. 13 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Veteran Georgia wideout reportedly enters transfer portal
Georgia football had a player enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Bulldogs lost an experienced wideout. Dominick Blaylock played in 29 total games for the Bulldogs during his time there. He also caught 35 passes for 548 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns in his Georgia career. Blaylock entered the portal after spending multiple years with the program.
UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson
The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
dawgnation.com
More difficult details emerge from tragic accident that killed Georgia football player, staffer
ATHENS — More details emerged on the tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of Georgia football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, while also injuring two others early last Sunday morning. The accident occurred hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national...
dawgsports.com
Bennett’s Parade Lap Keeps On Going
Perhaps Stetson Bennett could have phrased or reacted differently on stage during Saturday’s championship celebration. But he’s also within his right to harbor piss and vinegar toward a segment of the fan base that found way after way to doubt and tell him he was not good enough over the past three years. Both of those things can be true at the same time.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident
New details have emerged about the single-car crash early Sunday morning in Athens that left Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy dead. A report from Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash determined that the 2021 Ford Explorer carrying Willock, LeCroy and two other passengers failed to negotiate a left curve and struck […] The post Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
athensceo.com
Wesley Middlebrooks On New Projects at Heyward Allen Automotive
Wesley Middlebrooks is President of Heyward Allen Automotive in Athens. He talks about new developments at their Toyota dealership. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
tourcounsel.com
North Point Mall | Shopping mall in Alpharetta, Georgia
North of the city, you can have a great day of shopping as there are 2 of the largest malls in Atlanta: Avalon and the North Point Mall. Open since 1993 and since then North Point Mall has remained a good place to go shopping without so much hustle. It's not very big (and there are several stores closed) but it's still great for shopping if you're in the area. Here we highlight its four department stores, Von Maur being one of our favorites.
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
Traffic Watch: New plan for bridge construction at SR 369/400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing construction project to create a full interchange at SR 369 and SR 400 is back on track after being put on hold in December. In the latest episode of “On the Move” released on the Forsyth County Government website and Facebook page, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said bridge work was put on hold last month when the construction team realized it didn’t meet some design conditions.
