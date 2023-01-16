ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.  Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’

Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more

The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep here is meant to honor the life of Georgia alum and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She loved the University of Georgia and got to show it every day at work. ==========================================. Angela...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Devin Willock’s parents make major legal announcement after Georgia player’s death

Deceased Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock’s parents have no plans to sue the university following their son’s death in a fatal car accident. Willock, 20, and Bulldogs football recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, were killed in a car accident that occurred less than two miles from the University of Georgia campus this past Sunday night […] The post Devin Willock’s parents make major legal announcement after Georgia player’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Ladd McConkey makes massive 2023 Bulldogs decision

After yet another National Championship run, the Georgia Bulldogs are getting back a key contributor on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has announced that he will be returning for the 2023 season. Ladd McConkey took to social media to announce his decision. He wrote, “One last ride with my guys! […] The post Ladd McConkey makes massive 2023 Bulldogs decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Veteran Georgia wideout reportedly enters transfer portal

Georgia football had a player enter the transfer portal on Monday. The Bulldogs lost an experienced wideout. Dominick Blaylock played in 29 total games for the Bulldogs during his time there. He also caught 35 passes for 548 yards receiving and 6 touchdowns in his Georgia career. Blaylock entered the portal after spending multiple years with the program.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA’s Boling runs world’s top time in track event at Clemson

The Bulldogs’ Matthew Boling ran one of the fastest 300-meter dash times in collegiate history to tally a win in the conclusion of the Clemson Invite on Saturday. Boling, a native of Houston, Texas, ran the first 300m of his career and finished with the second-fastest time in Georgia history and the top time in the world this year. Boling’s finish makes him the No. 3 all-time collegiate finisher with the No. 4 all-time collegiate finish in the event.
CLEMSON, SC
dawgsports.com

Bennett’s Parade Lap Keeps On Going

Perhaps Stetson Bennett could have phrased or reacted differently on stage during Saturday’s championship celebration. But he’s also within his right to harbor piss and vinegar toward a segment of the fan base that found way after way to doubt and tell him he was not good enough over the past three years. Both of those things can be true at the same time.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident

New details have emerged about the single-car crash early Sunday morning in Athens that left Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy dead. A report from Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash determined that the 2021 Ford Explorer carrying Willock, LeCroy and two other passengers failed to negotiate a left curve and struck […] The post Crash report reveals details of Devin Willock, Bulldogs staffer’s fatal accident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: New plan for bridge construction at SR 369/400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing construction project to create a full interchange at SR 369 and SR 400 is back on track after being put on hold in December. In the latest episode of “On the Move” released on the Forsyth County Government website and Facebook page, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said bridge work was put on hold last month when the construction team realized it didn’t meet some design conditions.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
