Here Is How Much You Should Be Tipping Around The World & It's So Different To North America

Have you ever gone on a trip and wondered what the appropriate amount to tip your server or hotel staff is or if it’s even expected of you to tip?

Tipping culture can vary from country to country, so it’s important to know such details before embarking on a trip.

In some parts of the world, tipping a service worker may even be seen as disrespectful. For instance, it’s common to tip hairdressers in North America, but doing that in the Middle East or Pakistan can come off as degrading.

Luckily, researchers at HawaiianIslands.com have done all the hard work and found out how much to tip restaurant workers, hotel staff and taxi drivers in every country so that we can avoid finding ourselves in uncomfortable situations.

According to their research, over a third of countries expect guests to leave at least 10% in tips for restaurant workers. This includes countries from all parts of the world, including Croatia, England, Egypt, Bulgaria, Grenada, France, Panama, Philippines, Portugal and many more.

In some countries, the local etiquette may require a higher tip percentage. For instance, in the U.S., customers are expected to leave around 20% in tips, while in Canada 15-20% is considered an appropriate amount to tip.

In other countries, it can be as low as 2%, such as in Bangladesh or 5% in Indonesia, Venezuela, Germany, Jordan, Cape Verde and several other countries.

Other countries make things simpler for the guest and include the tip in the service, so you don’t need to worry about pulling out a calculator and figuring it out on your own.

This is a common practice in countries like Belgium, Chile, Brazil, Pakistan, Iceland, Nepal, Ecuador, Switzerland, Thailand and many other countries.

You can see the full graph of their research here:

Next, Hawaiian Island tackled hotel staff and how much they expect to be tipped around the world.

Based on their findings from TripAdvisor, it’s common for hotel staff to receive $1-2 in tips in 37 countries. This includes countries like Cape Verde, Greece, Ecuador, Venezuela, Poland, Costa Rica, Peru and many more.

Other countries expect a tip even less than a dollar, including countries like Bangladesh, Ghana, Egypt and Mongolia.

However, on the other end of the spectrum, there are countries like Canada and the U.S., which expect a far higher tip for hotel staff since many make a living off their tips. The recommended amount in these North American countries can be as high as $5.

Meanwhile, 32 countries don’t expect tips for hotel staff such as China, Australia, Norway, Sweden, South Korea and Malaysia.

In fact, in countries like Japan, tipping hotel staff may even be taken as offensive, so if you ever try and are received by a confused face, that’s probably why!

Here’s the graph on tipping hotel staff:

Lastly, the researchers at Hawaiian Island also figured out how much we should be tipping taxi drivers around the globe and it seems like in most countries, it’s not expected.

According to their findings from TripAdvisor, customers are not expected to tip their taxi drivers in 88 countries.

Meanwhile, 20 countries around the world just expect the guest to round up their price for the tip such as Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab of Emirates, India, Morocco and Costa Rica.

However, 42 countries expect a 10% tip such as Russia, Canada, Portugal, France, Romania, South Africa and Spain.

The highest tip amount for drivers in the world is in the U.S. and Jamaica, which expects 15% followed by Palestine which expects as high as 20%.

The graph showing the details on all the countries is linked below:

Give this information a look the next time you find yourself getting ready to go on a trip to a new country to save yourself the trouble of unintentionally coming off as rude!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.