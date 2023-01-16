Read full article on original website
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, Capital Region Crime Stoppers in Louisiana reported that Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the suspects in the featured image. According to authorities, over the course of the last few months, the suspects have worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousands of dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
Monroe PD’s shooting investigation lands man in jail for allegedly possessing firearm and over 2 pounds of narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, detectives of the Monroe Police Department were investigating a shooting that took place near a residence on Joe G. Drive. According to authorities, they obtained a search warrant for the residence and located over two pounds of marijuana […]
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for simple burglary suspected of a vehicle break-in at a business after being caught by police wearing a glove matching one found in the victim’s car.
Farmerville Police Department looking for suspect in New Year’s weekend attempted burglary
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently asking for information about an attempted burglary that occurred at the Farmerville City Drug, located on Boots Drive in Farmerville. This attempted burglary took place on New Year’s weekend. The unidentified suspect cut the power to the building and then tried to break the front […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for drug distribution
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area. Brown is wanted by authorities […]
kalb.com
APD investigating Harris Street shooting
Twenty-seven Louisiana areas once considered 'urban' have been newly classified as 'rural' due to new U.S. census population rules, including four in Cenla. One of those is Bunkie. State auditor releases report on new pharmacy contract, at least 2,200 local state workers impacted. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As of...
Deputies: Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for possessing meth, ecstasy, and firearm
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Uplander traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, […]
Monroe man accused of threatening witnesses and minors with firearm; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Browning Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were informed that a male suspect allegedly threw a brick at someone and then armed himself with a firearm. According […]
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving homicide of Johnathon Semien
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a murder in the Opelousas area. On January 10, 2023, deputies with the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: Union Parish man has been apprehended by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (1/17/2023): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities have captured Joseph Daniel Pennington. Pennington was apprehended within a few hours of his posting. Thank you for everyone’s effort in finding the subject. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested, charged with battery
A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 120 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced in federal court on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, that a...
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
Man arrested after being rescued from tree in Louisiana
A man was arrested after being rescued from a tree, according to authorities.
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
