Monroe, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, Capital Region Crime Stoppers in Louisiana reported that Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the suspects in the featured image. According to authorities, over the course of the last few months, the suspects have worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousands of dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Monroe PD’s shooting investigation lands man in jail for allegedly possessing firearm and over 2 pounds of narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, detectives of the Monroe Police Department were investigating a shooting that took place near a residence on Joe G. Drive. According to authorities, they obtained a search warrant for the residence and located over two pounds of marijuana […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police Department looking for suspect in New Year’s weekend attempted burglary

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently asking for information about an attempted burglary that occurred at the Farmerville City Drug, located on Boots Drive in Farmerville. This attempted burglary took place on New Year’s weekend.  The unidentified suspect cut the power to the building and then tried to break the front […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for drug distribution

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area. Brown is wanted by authorities […]
UNION PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Harris Street shooting

Twenty-seven Louisiana areas once considered 'urban' have been newly classified as 'rural' due to new U.S. census population rules, including four in Cenla. One of those is Bunkie. State auditor releases report on new pharmacy contract, at least 2,200 local state workers impacted. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As of...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Union Parish man has been apprehended by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (1/17/2023): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities have captured Joseph Daniel Pennington. Pennington was apprehended within a few hours of his posting. Thank you for everyone’s effort in finding the subject.  UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student arrested, charged with battery

A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
GRAMBLING, LA
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 120 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced in federal court on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, that a...
CHURCH POINT, LA
12NewsNow

Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

