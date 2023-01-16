Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of Equality
New local restaurant opens in Wisconsin
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challenges
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
Joel Embiid Thanks White People On YouTube For Helping Him Learn How To Shoot
Joel Embiid hilariously thanked white people on YouTube for helping him learn how to shoot.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Stephen Curry Said The Wizard Fan Broke A "Cardinal Rule" And Walked Out Early Because He Fired Up Draymond Green
Stephen Curry loved the fact that the Wizards fan fired up Draymond Green.
Atlanta Hawks Fined Trae Young Because He Used A Private Jet And Didn't Fly Back With The Team After A Playoff Loss
Atlanta Hawks ended up fining Trae Young after he used a private jet to fly back during last season's disappointing playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk
Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Kyrie Irving And Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly Decided On Their Future Together
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are apparently on the same page regarding the player's future.
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets
There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington’s cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day […] The post Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby
Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the […] The post Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
